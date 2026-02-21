Princess Kate Pledges Her Allegiance in an Alexander McQueen Coat and a Rose Scarf

The Princess of Wales wore a turtleneck sweater with one of her favorite coats.

As the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL), Princess Kate is a regular fixture at important games and events. On Saturday, February 21, the Princess of Wales made a solo appearance at the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between England and Ireland at Allianz Stadium in London. For the occasion, she wore a pitch-perfect outfit, which pledged allegiance to her team in the best way.

Princess Kate appeared to be delighted to be attending the rugby match, and was photographed laughing in the stands. The princess rewore her beloved blue Alexander McQueen coat with a black turtleneck sweater underneath. To show support for the England team, she wore an eye-catching scarf featuring large red roses.

The Princess of Wales has worn her royal blue Alexander McQueen coat on multiple occasions. For instance, in December 2025, Kate wore the chic fitted coat to welcome the President and First Lady of Germany to Windsor—where she twinned with Queen Camilla, who also wore blue.

For her rugby outing, Princess Kate wore her long hair—which is looking decidedly bronde—in loose curls. The royal's jewelry also coordinated with her outfit, with her famed Sapphire and Diamond Oval Drop Earrings completing the sophisticated look.

