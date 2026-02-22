London Fashion Week front rows for Erdem and Burberry aren't the only places where stars are gathering on Sunday, February 22. Just across town, the best-dressed stars on the 2026 BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) red carpet took over London's Royal Festival Hall with even more looks to dissect.

With Traitors host Alan Cumming presiding over a ceremony filled with awards season's best-dressed stars, the BAFTAs red carpet was bound to be an awards season highlight. But royals Prince William and Princess Kate making an appearance upped the styling ante even more. With monarchs on the red carpet, this wasn't an evening where nominees like Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor wanted to take exaggerated risks with, say, exposed Schiaparelli butt cleavage or a completely naked dress. Rather, the mood of the evening was palace-worthy refinement, with a range of velvet gowns, jewel tones, and tastefully open backs. Kate Hudson looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder red gown by Prada, while Wunmi Mosaku channeled the speakeasy aesthetic of Sinners in a layered fringe gown by Ahluwalia. As for the Princess? She brought a blush pink Gucci dress back out from her personal archive.

A few guests paid homage to London's fashion greats with looks from local designers; the rest stayed loyal to their awards season favorites. (Read: There's a whole lot of new Chanel represented.) The official BAFTAs broadcast airs a few hours after attendees actually hit the red carpet—meaning there's more time to soak in the most memorable looks of the night. Ahead, see Marie Claire's picks for the best–and most princess-worthy —looks of the BAFTAs red carpet.

Princess Kate wearing Gucci

Princess Kate arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet with Prince William. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal watchers know to expect the unexpected with Princess Kate's fashion strategy. While it's always pristine and polished, she'll also throw in curveball styling touches—like $28 Zara earrings with an Alexander McQueen gown. (That was her move at the 2023 BAFTAs.)

At the 2026 BAFTAs, she dipped back into her royal archive for dress that hasn't been seen since 2019: a blush pink and lavender Gucci gown, cinched with a velvet burgundy belt. That little accessory perfectly matched BAFTA president Prince William's deep crimson tux. After last year's no-show (she chose to spend the day with her children), it's good to see the Princess back in BAFTAs action.

Jessie Buckley wearing Chanel

Jessie Buckley arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley is an awards-season frontrunner for her harrowing turn as the bereaved mother Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. She dressed like red carpet royalty in-the-making in custom Chanel, styled by Danielle Goldberg. The deep blue velvet and crystalline detailing on each shoulder seemed fit for an ascent to the awards season throne—or at least to the podium with an acceptance speech.

Teyana Taylor wearing Burberry

Teyana Taylor arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor is a true style chameleon: She can pull off anything from an optical illusion Thom Browne dress to skintight Schiaparelli with a matching, crystal thong. At the 2026 BAFTAs, she made the best-dressed list with a twist on regal Victorian dressing—assisted by the U.K.'s most internationally recognized luxury label, Burberry. Her eggplant purple ruff nearly concealed her face, while a gathered skirt and train unfurled behind her. The silhouette twist didn't mean there was a lack of sparkle, though: Taylor added several rare Tiffany jewels, including a Tiffany Bird on a Rock brooch that glowed with a 50-plus carat citrine stone.

Gracie Abrams wearing Chanel

Gracie Abrams arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't let Gracie Abrams's red carpet couples' debut with Paul Mescal distract too much from the main event: her Chanel Metiers d'Art dress. On creative director Matthieu Blazy's New York City subway runway, it looked fit for a commuter queen with a coffee cup bag and pointed-toe flats. Abrams transformed it into an awards night gown with chandelier earrings and a higher heel.

Kate Hudson wearing custom Prada

Kate Hudson arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She may be nominated for Song Sung Blue, but Kate Hudson chose vibrant cherry red for her 2026 BAFTAs red carpet close-up. The custom Prada gown, styled by Sophie Lopez, bridged Grace Kelly glamour with modern details—mainly, a geometric open back just about her hip-accentuating skirt.

Odessa A'Zion

Odessa A'Zion arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marty Supreme and I Love L.A. breakout star Odessa A'Zion didn't seem to reference her own projects for the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet. Instead, there were hints of Wuthering Heights and misty, gothic moors in her off-the-shoulder bodice and semi-sheer lace skirt. Punk princesses, this is the red-carpet highlight for you.

Wumni Mosaku wearing Ahluwalia

Wumni Mosaku arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wumni Mosaku unveiled her pregnancy at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet in a sunshine yellow gown. Since then, she's worked with stylist Shameelah Hicks to show great style and maternity-friendly fashion can go hand-in-hand. At the 2026 BAFTAs, she celebrated several nominations for Sinners in a gown by London Fashion Week regular Ahluwalia. The shade of cobalt blue is a common motif in the label's collections; the panels of fringe descending into a flapper-inspired train were the star's way of referencing her film's speakeasy setting.

Chase Infiniti wearing Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's one red carpet accolade after another for rising star Chase Infiniti. For the 2026 BAFTAs, her partnership with Louis Vuitton and stylists Wayman + Micah resulted in another standout sculptural gown. This time, the exaggerated trumpet skirt resembled a skirt caught in motion, mid-twirl. And who wouldn't want to look like the ruler of the dance floor with a breakout awards season like hers?

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's more than meets the eye to Sadie Sink and stylist Molly Dickson's collaboration for the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet. In the front, this sage green gown is all soft elegance. (See: the strapless, structured neckline and heel-friendly skirt.) In the back, a sudden cut-out to Sink's waist, secured by a single strap, gives this princess dress some nuance. Credits weren't available at press time, but it sure looks like another Prada creation.

Rose Byrne wearing Miu Miu

Rose Byrne arrives at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Princess Kate was keeping tabs on her fellow red carpet guests, Rose Bryne's custom Miu Miu, styled by Kate Young, was definitely the dress most likely to inspire her future red carpets. Between the lighter-than-air skirt, the delicate shade of butter yellow, and the touches of crystals along the straps and bodice, this dress is fit for a modern-day Belle (or Kensington Palace gala attendee).