Queen Mette-Marit's Son Found Himself in a "Very Unpleasant and Unsafe" Situation at Royal Residence After Trial

Queen Mette-Marit’s 29-year-old son, Marius Borg Høiby, has been on house arrest at Skaugum Palace since he was convicted for rape in June, and on Friday, November 6, an intruder broke into the royal residence and attacked him.
Per Norwegian media outlet Se og Hor, King Haakon’s stepson—who lives in a separate house on the royal estate—was painting and listening to music when an unknown man “tried to enter the home by kicking in the door.” Høiby, who reportedly “didn’t understand what was happening,” opened the door and was pushed by the intruder.
Høiby was able to force the man outside and police arrived in less than two minutes, per Se og Hor. According to Norwegian media outlet NRK, Høiby's house is located outside the zone covered by the royal security team.
Høiby, who is Queen Mette-Marit’s son from a prior relationship and does not hold a royal title, has been on house arrest at Skaugum Palace for the past 16 weeks. He was found found guilty of 34 offenses ranging from rape to domestic abuse and drug-related offenses, among others.
"We can confirm that we arrested a person near Høiby's home on Friday night," Eirik Veum of the Norwegian Police Security Service told NRK. "Beyond that, we have no comment."
Høiby's defense attorney, Alexander Greaker, told Se og Hor that his client had experienced a "very serious and very unpleasant" situation in his home.
"It is a place where you should feel safe, and in the situation Marius is in right now, it is easy to understand that he has experienced this as very unpleasant and unsafe," Greaker added.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.