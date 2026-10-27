Princess Kate Opens Up About Her “Holistic” Healing Journey On Secret Outing

Princess Kate opened up again about the power of nature in her healing process, proving just how important nature is to the princess. On an under-the-radar visit to London-based charity Dose of Nature, the princess highlighted the importance and impact of nature in mental and physical wellness—including her own healing journey through her cancer treatment.
The Princess of Wales made an unannounced visit to Dose of Nature in London earlier this month. Dose of Nature is a mental health support charity that provides clinically-led 'Nature Prescriptions.' These 'Nature Prescriptions' are described as “an eight-week programme that introduces individuals to the mental health benefits of spending time in nature” delivered by experts “through a combination of education, first-hand experience and practical and motivational support.”
During her visit, the Princess of Wales spoke to key workers and volunteers. Speaking of her own experience, a source at LBC quoted the princess saying “our journey has been very very different, but it’s so wonderful to hear how your nature connection and how it’s been so healing for you, and I felt the same.” Princess Kate praised the organization for providing “that sense of purpose and meaning, and belonging.”
Drawing from her own experience, the Princess said that ”without knowing what’s to come, without having the control in your life of knowing what the future might hold, the fact that you feel that you can cope with things, because you feel that interconnection, I think that makes it holistic in a very true essence.”
Princess Kate seems to be steering most of her work towards nature-based research and support, for children, families, mental health support, and more. In her recent announcement for The Centre for Early Childhood, Princess Kate said, “nature is such an extraordinary environment for us all and, in this tech-driven, digital age, spending quality time outdoors has never been more important."
The foundation recently announced an industry-shifting research project to highlight the positive impact of nature in early childhood. "My hope is that through this practical, nature-based research, we can build supportive environments that help make nature more accessible, benefiting babies, young children and their families.”
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.