Princess Charlotte's Age-Appropriate Easter Style Has a Hidden Touch of Princess Kate's Influence

Like her mom, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte showed her knack for a royal repeat when she attended Easter Sunday services with the Royal Family at Windsor Castle on April 5. Charlotte’s adorable style has shifted from smocked dresses to slightly more grown-up looks as she approaches her 11th birthday in May—and her latest outfit is straight from mom Princess Kate’s playbook.

Charlotte repeated the bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress she debuted on Christmas morning 2025, with the tan style featuring a brown velvet collar, cuffs and buttons. The British designer has long been a favorite of Princess Kate’s—and before her, Princess Diana—and the custom designer coat marked a big fashion moment for Charlotte.

The 10-year-old princess also wore the same brown Tory Burch ballet flats she sported on Christmas, but she gave the dress a touch of spring with a pale blue dress by one of Kate’s favorite brands.

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Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate both wore Self-Portrait on Easter morning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte's pastel blue dress peeked out from her Catherine Walker coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family walks to church on Easter morning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Instagram account Royal Fashion Police, Princess Charlotte wore a new Self-Portrait dress from the label’s kid’s collection. The pastel style features a pleated skirt and ruffled cape detail at the shoulders along with a sweet bow, making it the perfect preteen Easter outfit.

Princess Kate also wore Self-Portrait on Easter morning, repeating a beige blazer dress with embroidered detail and a belted waist. The label has long been a favorite of the Royal Family, with everyone from Princess Beatrice to Zara Tindall wearing Self-Portrait's feminine, fanciful dresses.

Sunday marked the Wales family's first time attending Easter services with the Royal Family since 2023—and Kate and Charlotte's matching moment made their big return even sweeter.