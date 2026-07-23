Princess Kate has always known the power of art and creativity—one of her first patronages was The Art Room, which provided art therapy in schools—and has relied on the powers of artistic expression throughout her adult life. One of her key messages for 2026 was the power of creativity, inspired by her own experience of healing during her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

On a recent visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Europe’s largest single-site cancer center specializing in holistic care, Princess Kate told patients “in treatment, you know, I didn’t even have the ability to read or focus on anything and actually [coloring] was my way of exploring interesting things.” Princess Kate shared that “being able to do something that didn’t require an end product or a finished piece” was therapeutic for her during her treatment and recovery.

Princess Kate spoke of the power of creativity during a visit to a cancer center. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate praised art as a form of therapy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It changes you in so many ways, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” Princess Kate said while visiting the center’s specialized art room. “Finding ways to express that and explore that is vital.” Princess Kate shared that “creativity has always been such a wonderful way to explore” the “deeply personal journey” of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

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Princess Kate has used coloring as therapy to support her mental wellbeing prior to her 2024 cancer journey. Prince William confirmed that Princess Kate enjoys relaxing with adult coloring books, an easy and tech-free way to disengage a restless mind. In 2016, Scottish illustrator Johanna Basford revealed that Prince William shared Princess Kate’s love of her coloring books while presenting Basford with an OBE. “Prince William actually said that his wife likes to color in Secret Garden, which was really sweet,” the illustrator said.

The Princess of Wales has long supported art therapy programs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate loves to be creative. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few years later, Johanna Basford shared an Instagram throwback post recounting the interaction with Prince William, sharing, "He told me his wife likes my books. She colours. Kate is one of us! Now this makes perfect sense. Why wouldn't she? A busy mum with what I imagine is a lot of stress, trying to raise and protect a family."

Years later, we can reflect on just how much stress Princess Kate has endured over the years. Mental wellness has always been a priority for the Princess of Wales, now more than ever. Coloring for relaxation is an inexpensive way to unwind and disconnect from our busy lives, inspired by the Princess of Wales.

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