Princess Kate will star in a new documentary called Heal focusing on her cancer journey and her decision to complete the Three Peaks Challenge earlier this year. In a new press release, Kensington Palace shared details about the emotional film and the Princess of Wales's aims.
Per a press release, "As she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the film follows the princess on a personal journey through some of Britain's most spectacular landscapes."
In the trailer for Heal, Princess Kate says, "It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone." She continues, "Things can renew and grow."
Per the Princess of Wales, "Often it is through pain that we realize there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that."
According to Kensington Palace's press release, the documentary shows Kate taking part in the hiking challenge, as she also "reflects on her own experience alongside individuals navigating their own health journeys."
The release continued, "Together, they explore the profound impact serious illness can have on the whole person, and the people, places, and experiences that can help us heal."
Princess Kate endeavors "to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery, and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience, and quality of life during and after diagnosis," Kensington Palace explained.
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All financial proceeds from Heal will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports people diagnosed with the condition as they undergo treatment.
The Princess of Wales's willingness to be candid about her own experiences with cancer will surely help people all over the world who are dealing with the condition too.