Princess Kate regularly inspires royal fans to purchase clothing she's worn, known as the "Kate effect." It seems as though one of Kate's fellow Royal Family members has also been drawing inspiration from the Princess of Wales's closet, too.
Earlier this week, Duchess Sophie attended an engagement hosted by Plan International UK, where she heard about the experiences of women living and working in Sudan. Sudan has been experiencing a period of worsening instability during an ongoing civil war; hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have been killed in the conflict.
Per a press release, Duchess Sophie "heard first-hand accounts of the impact of Sudan's escalating conflict on women and humanitarian workers, during a virtual visit to the country hosted from St. James's Palace."
For the engagement, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a Max Mara Galosce Houndstooth Wool and Cotton-Blend Blazer, which retails for $1,990.
Princess Kate, of course, regularly wears houndstooth clothing, sporting a very similar blazer in September 2026.
MAX MARA
Galosce Blazer
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the royal patron of Plan International UK, "spoke directly with frontline humanitarian workers in Sudan supporting communities, including El Obeid, North Kordofan, one of the areas hardest hit by the ongoing conflict," the press release shared.
Describing the ongoing threats and dangers being faced by aid workers in the region, one humanitarian worker said, "At any point we could lose our lives, you hear the drones and then 'boom.' Every day we wake up and hope the situation has changed. It is high risk for us, but we keep going to help those who need us."
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Per the press release, "Her Royal Highness also heard personal testimonies from women living in displacement camps, who described the devastating impact of the conflict on their lives and families. One woman recounted how she suffered a miscarriage while fleeing her home, experiencing severe bleeding that nearly cost her life."
Duchess Sophie reacted to the devastating accounts, saying, "The situation in Sudan is a catastrophe that just keeps on growing. It is important to recognize that everyone living and working in Sudan is at risk."
She continued, "The stories are difficult to hear, but they must be even harder to tell. We can hear and see the pain that you're carrying and I'm so sorry. It makes the imperative to find peace even more important."