Since Princess Kate "Is Officially a Cowboy," England Women's Rugby Player Says She'll "Have to Tattoo Her"
The Princess of Wales was called a "good sport" by player Ellie Kildunne.
Princess Kate hosted a reception for England's women's rugby team at Windsor Castle on January 15 after their Rugby World Cup win last year, and during the event, one player proclaimed that Kate needed to get in on their tattoo trend.
One of the team's stars, Ellie Kildunne, famously gave their coach a tattoo after the team won the World Cup, and speaking to BBC Sports, Kildunne said she would love to give it a try on the Princess of Wales, too.
The rugby player—who inspired a trend of fans wearing cowboy hats to their matches—said she joked with Kate about how the royal had "forgotten" to bring the special tiara-clad hat that she was presented with at their game last year.
"When she came to watch the [World Cup] game after, she put the hat on, she had a bit of a cowboy dance, and yeah really, really special moment that she’s now officially a cowboy, so we’ll have to tattoo her as well soon," Kildunne said, calling the princess "a good sport."
When Kildunne was asked if she had any more tattoos planned for the future, she replied, "No, I will be just thinking of what I'm going to tattoo on Kate for a little while," adding, "I think I'm out of needles actually. But yeah, that fad's gone until the next one.
The Princess of Wales—who serves as patron of the English Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League—shared that her kids loved to play rugby at home while chatting to players at the reception.
"George, now, if I play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" Princess Kate said, speaking of her growing 12-year-old son.
As for her potential tattoo, might we suggest a tiara-topped cowboy hat?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.