Since Princess Kate "Is Officially a Cowboy," England Women's Rugby Player Says She'll "Have to Tattoo Her"

Princess Kate hosted a reception for England's women's rugby team at Windsor Castle on January 15 after their Rugby World Cup win last year, and during the event, one player proclaimed that Kate needed to get in on their tattoo trend.

One of the team's stars, Ellie Kildunne, famously gave their coach a tattoo after the team won the World Cup, and speaking to BBC Sports, Kildunne said she would love to give it a try on the Princess of Wales, too.

The rugby player—who inspired a trend of fans wearing cowboy hats to their matches—said she joked with Kate about how the royal had "forgotten" to bring the special tiara-clad hat that she was presented with at their game last year.

Princess Kate poses with members of the England women's rugby team, including Ellie Kildunne (second row center, standing behind the Princess of Wales). (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess spoke to team members about the sport during their reception at Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When she came to watch the [World Cup] game after, she put the hat on, she had a bit of a cowboy dance, and yeah really, really special moment that she’s now officially a cowboy, so we’ll have to tattoo her as well soon," Kildunne said, calling the princess "a good sport."

When Kildunne was asked if she had any more tattoos planned for the future, she replied, "No, I will be just thinking of what I'm going to tattoo on Kate for a little while," adding, "I think I'm out of needles actually. But yeah, that fad's gone until the next one.

The Princess of Wales—who serves as patron of the English Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League—shared that her kids loved to play rugby at home while chatting to players at the reception.

"George, now, if I play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" Princess Kate said, speaking of her growing 12-year-old son.

As for her potential tattoo, might we suggest a tiara-topped cowboy hat?