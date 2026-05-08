Princess Kate Reveals Her Latest Sporty Hobby —And It's Definitely Not Wimbledon-Approved
The royal told guests that she's taken up the sport with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
Princess Kate stepped out in a new Self-Portrait blazer dress at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Friday, May 8, and she also revealed her latest sports obsession while chatting with guests.
In a post shared by the Daily Mail’s royal editor, Rebecca English, on her Instagram Story, the journalist wrote that the Princess of Wales “revealed she has taken up padel.”
The activity, which is similar to tennis and pickleball, but uses walls, is considered the fastest-growing sport in the world at the moment, so it’s no surprise that athletic Kate has got in on the trend. English wrote that Princess Kate told guests “it was a great game for non-tennis players (although that is her preferred sport).”
Princess Kate also shared that she “even plays with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.”
As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Princess Kate's choice to play padel is a slightly controversial one, as many tennis purists aren't fans of padel's recent domination.
Even tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has spoken out on how the sport could threaten tennis, noting, “If we don’t do something about it, as I said, globally or collectively, padel, pickleball in [the] States, they’re going to convert all the tennis clubs into padel and pickleball because it’s just more economical” (via the Guardian).
Along with chatting about racket sports, the Princess of Wales shared some meaningful conversations with guests at the party, who were all invited because of their contributions to British society. One such attendee was dance teacher Leanne Lucas, who met the Prince and Princess of Wales after the tragic stabbing deaths of three children during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England.
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Lucas helped shield children from the knife-wielding attacker during the incident, and according to the Daily Mirror's royal editor, Russell Myers, the dance teacher said “it was like meeting old friends again.”
Princess Kate talking to guests at a garden party
A photo posted by on
In his Instagram post, Myers continued that Lucas, who spoke with both William and Kate at the garden party, admitted she “was in such a dark place last time we met.” However, the Princess of Wales was encouraged by the progress that Lucas has made.
Princess Kate placed a hand on her shoulder in one photo from the party, and Lucas said, “Last time I met (the Princess), I was quite down, so she just said she was so happy to see me full of energy and passion and enthusiasm again and it’s so nice to see you back to the way that you should be and the way that you were before.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.