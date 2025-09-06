Princess Kate Is All Business in a Ruffled White Blouse and Black Suit to Watch Women's Rugby

Now that summer is over, Princess Kate's schedule is getting incredibly busy. Fresh from her engagement at the Natural History Museum on Sept. 4—where she revealed that her 11-year-old son Prince George already shares her shoe size—the Princess of Wales made a solo appearance at a women's rugby game on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Kate Middleton is the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union, which is why she showed her support at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Group Stage match between England and Australia. Princess Kate arrived at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium wearing Knatchbull's Cascade Ruffle Blouse, and an Alexander McQueen Leaf Crepe Wool Jacket in Black, via @katemiddletonstyled.

The Princess of Wales accessorized her outfit with a $5,400 Chanel Mini Classic Handbag and a $3,350 pair of Cartier 18K Pink Yellow White Gold Small Trinity Earrings.

Princess Kate wearing a ruffled white blouse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales's blonde highlights were visible, although worn partially tied back. She looked delighted to be attending the women's sporting event, and appeared to have left her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—at home.

Meanwhile, Kate's husband, Prince William, stepped out to support Wales's women's rugby team as they played against Fiji at the Sandy Park Stadium in Exeter.

Princess Kate looked exceedingly smart in a black suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This fall, Princess Kate, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—will move out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge. According to royal biographer Sean Smith, the Princess of Wales's new home will bring her even closer to her so-called " royal sister ," Duchess Sophie . "They remain the best of friends," Smith told GB News . "They have always been two middle-class girls from the country battling their way through the etiquette and traditions of the Royal Family."

Smith continued, "They do not live in each other's pockets. Kate has three young children to occupy her attention, but [their] new home, Forest Lodge, is little more than a 10-minute drive from Bagshot Park, so Sophie is near to help and support when she can."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Princess Kate's Style