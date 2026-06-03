Some brides choose their post-wedding wardrobe as carefully as their wedding dress. Then there's Dua Lipa, who skipped honeymoon style for the Ugg boots she's worn on repeat since 2022—long before she met her husband, Callum Turner.

Lipa rarely stays in London for long—Ibiza, Brazil, Paris, or a remote island is always calling the globetrotter's name. I assumed the newlyweds would be tanning on a luxury beach by now, her Bianca Jagger-inspired wedding look thousands of miles away. But the happy couple began their marriage where their relationship started: on a London walk with their dog, Golo. Days after she said "I do" in four-inch-high Christian Louboutins, Lipa put comfort first in Ugg's It girl-beloved Classic Mini Boots.

Dua Lipa's Ugg boots tagged along for her first London walk as a newlywed. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though the short, $170 slip-ons come in five versatile shades, the pop star chose the most recognizable Chestnut color. The brown suede uppers, ankle-cradling shafts, and sugarcane foam outsoles looked fresh from an Ugg box. In reality, the Uggs are approaching year five of their residency on Lipa's shoe rack.

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Lipa got her money's worth on the $170 boots years ago. So far, they've been spotted alongside the track pants trend, her favorite Gucci coat, a Balenciaga leather jacket, and even her Hermès Birkin 30 bag in 2024. This time around, the Grammy winner revived her Uggs and oversize outerwear uniform with a $3,900 trench coat from Phoebe Philo. (The former Celine creative director literally named the taupe cloak "Big Trench.")

Lipa started building her Phoebe Philo collection in early May, but the belted, calf-grazing coat is her newest investment. Perhaps she was drawn to its heightened take on the funnel-neck trend, a staple in the spring closets of Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.

Later in the day, Lipa unbuttoned the "Big Trench" to reveal her latest bridal-white outfit. Uggs, a cropped T-shirt, and matching white jeans made it her wedding era's most laid-back look, especially compared to her ceremony's Schiaparelli skirt set.

But Uggs certainly aren't new to the world of wedding dressing. Back in 2017, Anna Farris wore almost-identical boots to officiate her friend's nuptials. As recently as Aug. 2025, Selena Gomez began her bachelorette trip to Cabo in the new Elea Slippers. The $125 slides were the same Chestnut shade as Lipa's booties.

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Plenty of A-listers without engagement rings are spearheading the Ugg revival, too. First, Chase Infiniti brought a platform pair to Paris in March. By April, Zara Larsson touched down in Miami wearing taller, fur-trimmed boots. Just last week, Billie Eilish styled black Classic Boots despite the L.A. heatwave.

Whether you're preparing for your wedding, or in need of a summer slipper, Uggs earned enough celebrity endorsements to warrant your “I do,” too.

Shop Ugg Boots Inspired by Dua Lipa