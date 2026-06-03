Did Princess Kate Just Hint At An Upcoming Visit To The US?

Princess Kate finally–finally—took a break from the pantsuits and neutrals in a flirty heart-print polka dot dress from Rodarte. The dress was giving vintage vibes, and since the Princess of Wales is such a fan of sartorial diplomacy and sending messages with her fashion, royal watchers started looking for easter eggs.

Carly Whitewood, the fashion blogger behind Kate Middleton Style, has seen these royal fashion hints before. “Two royal appearances, two American labels, each worn for the very first time,” Whitewood wrote in a thread on X, noting two recent royal appearances with American brands. “As somebody who has followed Kate's fashion choices for 15 years, this made me sit up and take notice.”

Princess Kate wore a red dress from LA-based Rodarte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore an ivory skirt from Jenni Kayne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“On Tuesday evening, at a reception marking Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary, the Princess of Wales wore a red and white dress by Rodarte,” Whitewood wrote, noting that Rodarte is “an American label she's never worn before.” The LA-based designer is well-known for designing and manufacturing all their pieces in the USA, a rarity in the fashion world. “A first-time American brand, for a Princess who's confirmed she plans more overseas trips this year. My spidey senses started tingling.”

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“Kate did the same last month too,” Whitewood noted. “In Italy, she debuted an ivory pleated maxi skirt by Jenni Kayne.” Jenni Kayne is one of the hottest US-based designers, with Meghan Markle also a big fan of the brand. Whitewood said this was “also a first” in terms of American designers for the princess.

Prince William and Princess Kate visited Boston in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited New York in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate chose a Polish brand clutch for Easter 2017, hinting at their upcoming trip to Poland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Is she researching American designers as she shops the looks?” Whitewood wonders, saying this wouldn’t be the first time Princess Kate has hinted at an overseas visit with her fashion choices. “I know it sounds like a reach, but it's happened before.” In March 2017, Princess Kate started hinting at an official visit to Poland. “She carried a green clutch by Polish brand Etui at the St Patrick's Day parade. A second Etui bag a month later, during Easter. Then, a third, a few months later—during her actual visit to Poland!” Whitewood wrote.

“There are rumours William and Kate could visit the US in July, tying in with America's 250th anniversary and the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico,” Whitewood said. “Might Kate go too and slot in a few early-years engagements for her Centre?” Kensington Palace has confirmed that more overseas trips are planned for the Princess of Wales this year, with many suspecting she will join on Prince William’s trip to Mumbai for the Earthshot Awards. A trip to the United States would be a huge undertaking for Princess Kate, who is still slow-rolling her royal duties.