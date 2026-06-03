Did Princess Kate Just Hint At An Upcoming Visit To The US?

“My spidey senses started tingling.”

Christine Ross's avatar
By
published
in News
Princess Kate USA Visit
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate finally–finally—took a break from the pantsuits and neutrals in a flirty heart-print polka dot dress from Rodarte. The dress was giving vintage vibes, and since the Princess of Wales is such a fan of sartorial diplomacy and sending messages with her fashion, royal watchers started looking for easter eggs.

Carly Whitewood, the fashion blogger behind Kate Middleton Style, has seen these royal fashion hints before. “Two royal appearances, two American labels, each worn for the very first time,” Whitewood wrote in a thread on X, noting two recent royal appearances with American brands. “As somebody who has followed Kate's fashion choices for 15 years, this made me sit up and take notice.”

Britain&#039;s Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a reception at St James&#039;s Palace in London, on June 2, 2026, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cancer Research UK. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

Princess Kate wore a red dress from LA-based Rodarte.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate sitting with children outside in Italy

Princess Kate wore an ivory skirt from Jenni Kayne.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“On Tuesday evening, at a reception marking Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary, the Princess of Wales wore a red and white dress by Rodarte,” Whitewood wrote, noting that Rodarte is “an American label she's never worn before.” The LA-based designer is well-known for designing and manufacturing all their pieces in the USA, a rarity in the fashion world. “A first-time American brand, for a Princess who's confirmed she plans more overseas trips this year. My spidey senses started tingling.”

Latest Videos From

“Kate did the same last month too,” Whitewood noted. “In Italy, she debuted an ivory pleated maxi skirt by Jenni Kayne.” Jenni Kayne is one of the hottest US-based designers, with Meghan Markle also a big fan of the brand. Whitewood said this was “also a first” in terms of American designers for the princess.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales and various celebrities attend the Earthshot Prize Awards 2nd December 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Prince William and Princess Kate visited Boston in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at The Carlyle Hotel in New York on the first day of their visit to the U.S.A.

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited New York in 2014.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend Easter Day Service at St George&amp;amp;apos;s Chapel on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Kate chose a Polish brand clutch for Easter 2017, hinting at their upcoming trip to Poland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Is she researching American designers as she shops the looks?” Whitewood wonders, saying this wouldn’t be the first time Princess Kate has hinted at an overseas visit with her fashion choices. “I know it sounds like a reach, but it's happened before.” In March 2017, Princess Kate started hinting at an official visit to Poland. “She carried a green clutch by Polish brand Etui at the St Patrick's Day parade. A second Etui bag a month later, during Easter. Then, a third, a few months later—during her actual visit to Poland!” Whitewood wrote.

“There are rumours William and Kate could visit the US in July, tying in with America's 250th anniversary and the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico,” Whitewood said. “Might Kate go too and slot in a few early-years engagements for her Centre?” Kensington Palace has confirmed that more overseas trips are planned for the Princess of Wales this year, with many suspecting she will join on Prince William’s trip to Mumbai for the Earthshot Awards. A trip to the United States would be a huge undertaking for Princess Kate, who is still slow-rolling her royal duties.

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.