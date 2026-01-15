Princess Kate Channels Red Roses and "Feminine Energy" for England Women's Rugby World Cup Celebration
Princess Kate's earrings featured pearls, which are associated with “feminine energy” and “power.”
Princess Kate celebrated a big win for England at Windsor Castle with an elegant reception for the England Women’s Rugby Team, following their victory last September. The Princess wore a striking red suit from Alexander McQueen to welcome them and celebrate the historic win. The England team enjoyed a tour of Windsor Castle before joining the Princess at a reception in the glittering hall.
Princess Kate wore a bright red, asymmetrically-cut blazer and coordinating trousers from Alexander McQueen, designed by Sarah Burton during her tenure at the iconic British design house. Paired with a crisp white shirt, statement pearl earrings, and a delicate red-stoned pendant from Auree London, the look was professional and patriotic. In a show of Princess Kate’s expertise in sartorial diplomacy, red and white are the official colors for England Rugby.
The Princess of Wales wore an unmissable pair of pearl earrings to the reception. The vintage statement earrings were purchased at Katherine Jones and featured five “creamy and lustrous pearls” set in 18k gold. According to The International Gem Society, pearls are associated with “feminine energy” and “power,” making them an ideal choice to celebrate a women’s team’s physical achievement.
The Princess of Wales became patron of the English Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022, taking over the mantle from Prince Harry. Since then, she has regularly attended key matches for both men’s and women’s rugby. This has created a heated rivalry in the household, as the Prince of Wales holds the patronage for the Welsh Rugby Union.
