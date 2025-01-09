Princess Kate Has Been Honored With Birthday Charity Earrings That Support a Cause Close to Her Heart

Princess Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, and along with Prince William sharing a touching tribute to his wife (and a stunning new photo), the royal was honored in another meaningful way. Scottish jewelry brand Ear Sass, whose designs the Princess of Wales has previously worn, has released a new pair of earrings named after Kate as "a token of gratitude" for her support.

The Catherine hoop earrings—which are offered in 14k gold-plated, rose gold-plated or sterling silver-plated versions—feature pale pink glass beads and cost just $34. Five pounds from each sale will be donated to mental health charity Brave Mind, just like the gold-plated Ear Sass star earrings the Princess of Wales wore in 2023.

Sophie McGown, who founded Ear Sass in 2020, has a personal tie to Brave Mind after her 17-year-old cousin Issy Phipps died by suicide in 2023. She decided to design a pair of gold star earrings in honor of Issy and donate the proceeds to the charity. In June 2023, Issy's mother, Sarah, met the Princess of Wales during an event at Maidenhead Rugby Club, where Issy was an active member.

Princess Kate hugged Issy's mother, Sarah Renton, at Maidenhead Rugby Club in 2023 after receiving a pair of the earrings designed to honor the teen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two had a heartfelt conversation about the teenager's story, and Sarah gifted a pair of the earrings named after Issy to the Princess of Wales, who went on to wear them on two occasions, including on World Mental Health Day.

The royal's backing of the brand enabled Ear Sass to raise more than $20,000 for Brave Mind after orders came in from around the world for the gold-plated star hoops.

In a statement shared with Marie Claire, a representative for the brand shared, "The Catherine earrings are a token of gratitude to the princess, who has helped championed mental health advocacy. By choosing to wear the earrings twice, she has shown her support for mental health awareness and Sophie’s family during an incredibly difficult time. Designed with grace and resilience in mind, the earrings symbolize the power of giving back."

The Princess of Wales wore her Ear Sass Issy Star earrings on two occasions in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ear Sass founder Sophie McGown models the Catherine earrings. (Image credit: Ear Sass)

The princess has long been a champion of mental health charities, and McGown told the Daily Mail that "Catherine's support feels beyond words, especially after she wore the Issy Star earrings on World Mental Health Day."

"To say it meant the world to us as a family would be an understatement," she said, continuing that "to have the future queen wear one of our designs is quite remarkable—a true pinch-me moment."

McGown shared that the brand was "received over 2,000" orders of the Issy Star earrings "in just two days" following Princess Kate's second appearance wearing the design.

"She used that moment to tell the world how much she cared and to show how deeply she supports others," the jewelry designer said. "Catherine's kindness and support have been nothing short of remarkable, and her gesture will forever hold a special place in our hearts."