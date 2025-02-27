Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Share an Unusual Interest
It's very on brand.
Prince William and Princess Kate got in touch with nature during a trip to Pontypridd, Wales on Wednesday, Feb. 26, touring the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland. While they explored the site, which was impacted by major flooding in 2024, the Princess of Wales revealed a few tidbits about her own hobbies.
During a chat with volunteers, outdoor enthusiast Kate—per Hello!—shared that she's taken up foraging in the woods surrounding her country home, Anmer Hall. Apparently, she found such a "huge" mushroom that her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were blown away.
"The children thought it was fascinating," Kate said. Some other royals who would be just as intrigued? Queen Camilla and King Charles, who share a love for the activity. The Queen's son Tom Parker Bowles even wrote about the couple's passion for foraging in his new royal cookbook, Cooking & The Crown.
The food critic said his royal mom and stepfather are "deeply competitive about their hauls" and that mushrooms are "somewhat of an obsession" for the couple.
It turns out The King was actually foraging for mushrooms on the day Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022, per royal biographer Robert Jobson. In his book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, the author wrote that Charles was out in the woods on his Birkhall estate in Scotland "drawing solace and strength from the trees, the smell of the earth and the murmur of the River Muick."
Although his royal protection officers "hung back to give him some privacy," one of them had to go "find Charles to inform him that the queen’s condition had dramatically worsened,” Jobson wrote.
As for the other hobby Kate discussed during her trip to Wales, the princess told volunteers that like Meghan Markle, she's a fan of jam-making. Princess Kate—who swapped a red Alexander McQueen coat for an 18-year-old Ralph Lauren jacket—promised, "I'll send you my recipe so you can try it."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
