In Rare Announcement, Kensington Palace Changes Stance on Princess Kate’s Royal Duties

In 2024, Princess Kate largely stayed out of the public eye as she was treated for cancer. Aside from attending a few major events like Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales wasn't seen until autumn after she announced she'd finished chemotherapy. While Kensington Palace has been sending press releases about her royal visits this year, they made a change to their usual procedure on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Until now, any news on the Princess of Wales's 2025 duties has been strictly embargoed—and in the cases of her visit to the Royal Marsden hospital and her participation in a Holocaust memorial ceremony, Kate's appearances weren't announced ahead of time at all. But on Thursday, the palace sent out a press release stating that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be making a joint trip to Pontypridd, Wales on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

"Understandably, they have been hesitant in the last year to confirm any engagements should they need to adapt, but this is a clear step forward," royal historian Jessica Storoschuk tells Marie Claire of Thursday's news.

"William and Catherine's announcement of their upcoming trip to Wales without a press embargo is certainly signaling a new chapter for the couple, as it shows their confidence that they will not need to cancel or postpone due to health issues," the An Historian About Town blogger continues.

Princess Kate, seen during the Qatari state visit in 2024, took on a small number of duties last year due to her health. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess has been carrying out more regular royal engagements this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William and Kate's visit is timed ahead of Welsh national holiday St. David's Day, which falls on March 1, and according to the palace, William and Kate "will spend time with members of the local community."

The area was hit hard by flooding as a result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December 2024, and the Waleses will speak with residents who were impacted by the floods.

Their trip to Wales will mark the first royal engagement since the couple skipped the 2025 BAFTAs to head to Mustique with their three children. Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are enjoying their half-term school holiday at the ultra-private destination frequented by a number of celebs.

With Mustique offering everything from world-class scuba diving to a waterfront bar, it sounds like William and Kate will be showing up to Wales with a tan.