Will This Major Red Carpet Moment be Princess Kate's First Appearance of 2025?
"We have been told that she wouldn't want to miss it, so she's hoping to be there with William."
Kate Middleton recently celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by her family, and now that the new year is well underway, the question on many royal watchers' minds is when fans might expect to see her in public. With the BAFTAs coming up on Feb. 16, one source says it's likely the Princess of Wales will make her return to the red carpet.
In 2024, the princess was forced to miss the red carpet event due to recovering from abdominal surgery—and later finding out she'd been diagnosed with cancer. But hopes are high that Kate will be able to walk the red carpet in February.
"BAFTA has close ties with William and Kate and is pulling out all the stops to try to secure Kate's presence at this year's awards," a source told the Daily Mail.
The insider continued that the organization—which stands for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts—gave Princess Kate "warmest wishes when she revealed her cancer diagnosis and hopes she will appear alongside William in what will be her big showbiz return since she's been in recovery."
"Anything BAFTA can do to work around Kate, it will do," the source continued.
Movie fans William and Kate "love to watch the nominated films beforehand and we know Kate enjoys meeting those working in the film industry," the insider said. "We have been told that she wouldn't want to miss it, so she's hoping to be there with William."
If she attends, the event will mark her first red carpet event since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
The Princess of Wales has attended Britain's answer to the Academy Awards on six previous occasions, wearing everything from a floral-print black dress to a stunning one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown that she refashioned to wear again years later.
As for what she could rock to this year's BAFTAs, it's likely she could look to make another sustainable choice. Speaking to Marie Claire about her 2025 fashion predictions, longtime Princess Kate style blogger Susan Kelley said she thought "it would be terrific to see her in more designs underscoring sustainable fashion initiatives, such as the rented Solace London gown she wore for the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards in Boston."
Of course, no matter what she wears, fans will be thrilled to see the Princess of Wales return to the red carpet once again.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
