Don't Expect Princess Kate to "Return to the All Trouser Suits, All the Time" Aesthetic in 2025, Per Royal Fashion Experts

Understandably, we didn't see much of Kate Middleton in 2024 due to her battle with cancer. But whether it was coordinating with Princess Charlotte in a nautical-inspired look at Trooping the Colour or rocking her best tartan scarf for Christmas, royal watchers were treated to some serious style moments during Princess Kate's few 2024 appearances.

As we look ahead to 2025 and the Princess of Wales slowly returning to royal duties, it's natural to wonder if the tumultuous events of the past year—and her shifting role in the Royal Family—will impact what Kate wears moving forward.

"In the past year, the Princess of Wales demonstrated how well she understood the power of her fashion choices," Christine Ross, royal expert and author of The Princess Project newsletter, tells Marie Claire.

"During a time when she needed to appeal to public sympathies and relate to others going through treatment, we saw her in casual, accessible outfits," Ross continues. "When she needed to assure us that she was well as she returned to public duties, she returned to formal dresses that were familiar and reassuring. I think the past year taught her how important her sartorial choices are for her relationship with the public, and I suspect she will reevaluate her royal wardrobe for next year."

One often-discussed topic when it comes to the princess's fashion has been her hotly debated trouser suits, and speaking to Marie Claire, both Ross and What Kate Wore blogger Susan Kelley agree that it's unlikely the princess will jump back into that era...at least not entirely.

Princess Kate wore a parade of trouser suits in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales stepped out in an elegant Jenny Packham look for her first public appearance of 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't think we'll see a return to the 'all trouser suits, all the time' sort of shift that we saw in 2023," Kelley shares. "My guess is that going forward we'll see the princess in her usual mix of dresses or separates, as well as some trouser suits, but I wouldn't look for any major overhauls to the mix."

Ross admits "the reaction was less than positive" when it came to Princess Kate's brief stint of only wearing suits, with some fans even tuning out of royal watching because of the aesthetic.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She was clearly trying to send a message that she means business, and her work was her top priority," the royal expert says. "Instead, readers and royal watchers started to lose interest as the events blended into one colorful blur. Articles got less clicks, posts received fewer views, and then the charities and programs she was working with didn’t see a successful boost."

That being said, Ross predicts fans "will see a reflection of all Kate has learned about the power of fashion with a balance of casual outfits, pantsuits for professional events, and the traditional princess dresses we love" in 2025.

"2023 was dubbed the Year of the Trouser Suit for Kate," Ross shares. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for new designers we might see come into the mix, Ross suggests the princess might wear "more brands that get a leg up from the King’s Foundation, to promote the work that the foundation does for UK businesses." She also suggests bow fan Kate might take a look at British accessories brand Clementine & Mint as well as Daisy London, which "makes fun, trendy, whimsical jewelry that has been spotted on some of the UK’s most aristocratic style icons."

Kelley points out sustainable labels UK labels "such as Pangaia or Finisterre, the Cornwall-based company using recycled and biodegradable materials for clothing" as possible options for the princess. Speaking of sustainability, the royal fashion blogger says she "wouldn't be surprised" if Princess Kate spent "even less time on her wardrobe" and went on to "increase the number of repeats, especially in the dress coat category."

And although the royal does wear high street brands—and even under-$10 earrings—at times, don't expect the mom of three to stop wearing as many designer labels this year. As Ross says, "No one wants a princess shopping on Amazon Essentials and sharing the affiliate links in the name of economizing."

The princess wore a burgundy polka-dot dress from high street brand Whistles for an October 2024 engagement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the news that Prince William and Princess Kate will be granting his first royal warrants soon, there's been plenty of buzz about brands that might be honored by the couple. "From what we know about her choices in the past, The Princess of Wales is most likely to present royal warrants to small, heritage businesses to utilize her platform in the most meaningful way," Ross shares.

The royal commentator suggests possible warrant holders as Hicks & Brown, Lock & Co. Hatters, Jenny Packham and John Lewis while Kelley mentions jeweler Kiki McDonough and Emmy London, "whose handbags and shoes the Princess uses frequently."

While no one knows for sure what 2025 holds for the princess, Kelley concludes that "the one thing we can count on is the princess continuing to fly the flag for the British industry."