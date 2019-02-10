image
Kate Middleton Wears Stunning One-Shoulder, White Gown to the 2019 BAFTAs

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

On Sunday evening (United Kingdom time, that is—in the middle of the afternoon for those of us on this side of the pond), Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for the 72nd British Academy Film Awards (more commonly known as the BAFTAs).

Will and Kate have become regulars on the BAFTAs red carpet in recent years. This year's show marks the third consecutive year the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the high-profile entertainment industry event. And Kate has always looked stunning on the BAFTA red carpet—not that anyone would ever expect anything else from the famously stylish royal.

This year proved to be (surprise, surprise) no exception, as Kate walked the red carpet in a truly stunning one-shouldered, flowy white gown. The gown's one shoulder strap was embellished with soft white flowers and elegant beading. Kate accessorized the look with diamond and pearl teardrop earrings, a statement-making diamond bracelet, and a simple white clutch with silver hardware. She wore her hair in a chic updo and opted for dramatic eye makeup, perfectly rosy cheeks, and understated lips.

The overall result? Just Kate Middleton, casually looking like a beautiful Grecian goddess snow queen, that's all. NBD. Pictures below—but warning: Your jaw might literally drop.

EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
Getty ImagesDave J Hogan

The back of the dress is just as stunning as the front, somehow (who knew that was possible?):

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

And the flow of the skirt? It's the stuff of legends:

image
Getty Images

Will looked dapper himself in a tux:

image
Getty Images

Here are a few more shots of Kate's look for good measure:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

And a close up on the most regal smoky eye of all time, because you know you need it:

image
Getty Images

We might officially have a new favorite Kate Middleton look.

