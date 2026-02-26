Princess Kate in Head-to-Toe Berry Hues on Visit to Wales

For the second time in a week, Princess Kate is leaning into berry tones for her fashion inspiration. Following her raspberry and rose Gucci gown at the BAFTAs, Princess Kate wore head-to-toe shades of berries for a day out in Wales with Prince William. The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting Powys, the largest county in Wales, ahead of their national day of St. David’s Day on March 1.

To wrap up in the chilly, wet weather, Princess Kate chose a deep raspberry coat from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, first worn in 2024. The Princess of Wales has not worn any new Alexander McQueen designs since Sarah Burton left the fashion house, instead rewearing pieces created by the brand’s former creative director. The structural pleats and long length create an interesting silhouette. Leather boots from Gianvito Rossi in an edgy shade of burgundy were perfectly chosen to avoid muddy puddles throughout the day.

Princess Kate steps out in Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate braved rainy weather in Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Berry tones tied the outfit together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore a sleeveless pussybow blouse from ME+EM in a “deep ruby red,” as described by the brand, paired with a tonal pleated maxi skirt from LA-based label CO. Citrine hoops from Kiki McDonough added a pop of golden color to coordinate with the paper daffodils—the national symbol for Wales—on the princess’s lapel. The earrings have been in her jewelry box since at least 2013, proving that investment pieces will always be in style.

The Princess of Wales’s sartorial choices for the visit to Wales are all plucked from her closet, with each piece having been worn before and restyled in a new and creative way. The trusty earrings from her early married life paired with a ME+EM blouse she debuted a few weeks ago show the scope of her wardrobe, and her masterful ability to mix-and-match. The red tones of her outfit mimic the Welsh national color of red, depicted as a dragon on their flag, and the golden earrings tie in to the Welsh daffodil, showing Princess Kate’s great knack for diplomatic dressing.

