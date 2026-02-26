Princess Kate in Head-to-Toe Berry Hues on Visit to Wales

Princess Kate joined Prince William for a day out in Powys.

Princess Kate wearing a berry coloured outfit in Wales
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second time in a week, Princess Kate is leaning into berry tones for her fashion inspiration. Following her raspberry and rose Gucci gown at the BAFTAs, Princess Kate wore head-to-toe shades of berries for a day out in Wales with Prince William. The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting Powys, the largest county in Wales, ahead of their national day of St. David’s Day on March 1.

To wrap up in the chilly, wet weather, Princess Kate chose a deep raspberry coat from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, first worn in 2024. The Princess of Wales has not worn any new Alexander McQueen designs since Sarah Burton left the fashion house, instead rewearing pieces created by the brand’s former creative director. The structural pleats and long length create an interesting silhouette. Leather boots from Gianvito Rossi in an edgy shade of burgundy were perfectly chosen to avoid muddy puddles throughout the day.

Britain&#039;s Prince William, Prince of Wales (behind), and Britain&#039;s Catherine, Princess of Wales (front) leave after a visit to the Hanging Gardens in Llanidloes, central Wales on February 26, 2026. (Photo by Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP)

Princess Kate steps out in Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LLANIDLOES, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 26: Catherine, Princess of Wales shelters from rain under a umbrella whilst meeting members of the public during a visit to the Hanging Gardens, a space dedicated to nurturing community resilience and creativity, on February 26, 2026 in Llanidloes, Wales. The Prince and Princes of Wales visited communities in Powys, Wales today ahead of St David&amp;amp;apos;s Day. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate braved rainy weather in Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LLANIDLOES, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 26: Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts during a visit to the Hanging Gardens, a space dedicated to nurturing community resilience and creativity, on February 26, 2026 in Llanidloes, Wales. The Prince and Princes of Wales visited communities in Powys, Wales today ahead of St David&amp;amp;apos;s Day. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Berry tones tied the outfit together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore a sleeveless pussybow blouse from ME+EM in a “deep ruby red,” as described by the brand, paired with a tonal pleated maxi skirt from LA-based label CO. Citrine hoops from Kiki McDonough added a pop of golden color to coordinate with the paper daffodils—the national symbol for Wales—on the princess’s lapel. The earrings have been in her jewelry box since at least 2013, proving that investment pieces will always be in style.

The Princess of Wales’s sartorial choices for the visit to Wales are all plucked from her closet, with each piece having been worn before and restyled in a new and creative way. The trusty earrings from her early married life paired with a ME+EM blouse she debuted a few weeks ago show the scope of her wardrobe, and her masterful ability to mix-and-match. The red tones of her outfit mimic the Welsh national color of red, depicted as a dragon on their flag, and the golden earrings tie in to the Welsh daffodil, showing Princess Kate’s great knack for diplomatic dressing.

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.