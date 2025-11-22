Prince William and Kate Middleton Quietly Unveiled a Change to Their Coat of Arms at the Royal Variety Performance

This week, in a move so low-key and understated it bordered on stealthy, Prince William and Kate Middleton debuted a change to one of their official royal symbols.

In the event brochure for the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London, the couple quietly unveiled an updated version of their Coat of Arms, according to People.

The couple originally received their Conjugal Coat of Arms, which, according to People, "represents them in heraldic terms as a married couple," back in 2013, two years after they tied the knot. The new version of the royal symbol has been updated to incorporate imagery representative of their status as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple's original Conjugal Coat of Arms featured William's badge on the left and Kate's badge on the right, flanked by the Supporters of the Royal Lion and Unicorn, respectively.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's original Conjugal Coat of Arms from 2013. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

The updated version of Will and Kate's Conjugal Coat of Arms that was featured in the Royal Variety Performance brochure incorporates elements associated with the Prince of Wales—specifically, the Prince of Wales' feathers, which have been associated with the title since the 14th century, according to People, as well as a coronet of the Prince and Peers and the Prince of Wales' official motto "Ich Dien," which is German for "I serve." The ornamental emblem in the design is topped with a lion in both versions, but in the updated Coat of Arms, the lion wears a coronet and the emblem is surrounded by a plume of feathers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's updated Coat of Arms debuted in 2025. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

King Charles officially named William the Prince of Wales during his very first speech as monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, but even though Will and Kate have officially been the Prince and Princess of Wales for three years now, their revised emblem was not widely seen until it appeared in the Royal Variety Performance program, People reports, noting that its debut was a surprise from the event.