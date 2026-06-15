Princess Kate Embraces Summer 2026's Butter Yellow Trend for Her Garter Day 2026 Appearance
After a busy weekend at Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales debuted another new outfit.
Over the weekend, members of the Royal Family stepped out for Trooping the Colour, which commemorates The King's unofficial birthday, at Buckingham Palace in London. For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat dress, and it was extremely reminiscent of an outfit worn by Princess Diana from the very same designer. For the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle, the Princess of Wales opted for Summer 2026's butter yellow trend.
For her appearance at the service on June 15, 2026, Princess Kate wore a butter yellow brocade coat dress with a matching wide-brimmed hat and neutral pumps.
As reported by Tatler, Princess Kate's brocade coat dress was custom-made for the royal by Patrick McDowell. Per the outlet, the dress was constructed from "fabric woven specifically for the princess, who is known for her support of British textiles industries, by Stephen Walters & Sons in Suffolk."
For jewelry, Princess Kate rewore her Robinson Pelham earrings, which she previously wore on her wedding day. Per The Court Jeweler, the diamond earrings include tiny acorns, referencing her father's coat of arms.
Through the years, the Princess of Wales has worn a plethora of memorable outfits in honor of Garter Day.
In 2025, Princess Kate made quite the entrance on Garter Day with a stylish royal re-wear. Prince William's wife paired Self-Portrait's Cream Tailored Bouclé And Chiffon Midi Dress, which includes a structured blazer jacket top and a partially sheer, layered lace skirt, with Susan Caplan's 1980s Vintage 5 Strand Faux Pearl Necklace and a pair of vintage pearl cluster earrings.
As noted by the Royal Family's official website, the Order of the Garter was created "in medieval times" by King Edward III, who "was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honorable knights."
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The website further explained, "Nearly 700 years later, the Order is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. The knights, now both male and female, used to be limited to aristocracy, but today they are chosen from a variety of backgrounds, in recognition for their public service."
Although Princess Kate isn't a member of the Order of the Garter yet, she regularly attends Garter Day alongside husband Prince William.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.