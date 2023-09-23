Princess Kate Appears More Confident Than Prince William When on Appearances Without the Other, Body Language Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
At the top of the week, we saw the Prince and Princess of Wales working separately—he on a two-day visit to New York City (which included announcing the Earthshot Prize’s finalists, a run in Central Park, and even a rat whizzing by), and she in the U.K. undertaking engagements. Body language experts intrigue us around here, and one said that, as he watched the two working solo—as opposed to the joint appearances they often undertake—Kate appeared confident, while William appeared nervous.
On an appearance last Monday to a Naval air base in Somerset, Kate was “consistently confident,” body language expert Darren Stanton said, while, across the pond, William—meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres—“lacked confidence.”
Kate’s visit was her first as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, a title appointed to her by her father-in-law, King Charles, this summer; at the visit, Stanton said she “enjoyed every moment, was “confident, open, and honest,” and that the Navy officials were “in awe of her.” He added that “it made no difference to her” that she was there alone, without William. Stanton said Kate has “stepped up” and her “independence has evolved” since the passing of Queen Elizabeth a year ago; William, for his part, displayed “some manner of nerves,” Stanton said. Juxtaposed to Kate’s confidence in attending her engagement alone, Stanton said William is far more “understated,” and that he displayed “minimal gestures” while there.
“Kate definitely put the officers at ease,” Stanton said, per The Mirror. “You can tell she has a very caring and nurturing nature about her, even with people she’s never met before. Looking at her genuine smiles, I know there was a big level of trust between her and the people she was interacting with. We then saw her shaking hands with people, and people formed a circle around her, so she was very much the center of attention. You can see how much she’s evolved in terms of her independence. She has completely stepped up—especially after the passing of the Queen. Kate seemed to be consistently confident, as she would be with William. It made no difference to her that she was doing it alone, and she seemed to be enjoying every moment.”
Stanton continued that Kate “really let go” and appeared “relaxed”: “Kate tried on the lifejacket, and she looked like she was really enjoying herself,” he said. “She was showing lots of genuine laughter, and they seemed to be loving spending time with her. Some of the guys gave a few flirtatious signals here and there. Kate didn’t respond—she was polite and friendly but respectful of William. We saw her really letting go. She looked relaxed as her shoulders were down and had lots of natural interaction with the staff. She wasn’t fazed by William not being there.”
Stanton pointed out that there is a similarity in both William and his father, the King, “in that both the men lose a bit of their confidence when their partners aren’t by their sides,” he said, "whereas [Queen] Camilla and Kate show they are strong and independent on their own.”
In contrast, William was “not as confident” working by himself in the U.S., Stanton said. “While Kate is naturally quite confident during both solo and joint engagements, William appears more sure of himself when in the company of his wife,” he said. “While he still holds himself in a way that would be perceived as a confident manner to the public, gestures like placing his hands in his pockets and his smile not seeming as engaged would signal that he is feeling some manner of nerves during his solo trip.”
He added that “Kate is William’s rock, and we often see him letting her take the lead during their joint engagements, with the royal happy to watch on proudly as she takes charge during interactions,” Stanton said. “Out solo, William takes a more reserved approach and isn’t as animated as he can be when joined by Kate. The use of minimal gestures during his first outing in New York is similar to those made by the late Queen when appearing publicly. He chooses to have more of an understated yet stoic presence.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
