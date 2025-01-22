Kate Middleton Rocks a Chic New Smythson Bag and a Scarf Older Than Prince George on a Regular-Person Shopping Excursion
Royals: just like us.
Kate Middleton has always been known for her down-to-earth choices—after all, she wasn't born into the Royal Family and lived a normal life up until her engagement to Prince William. Whether it's hitting up a local grocery store or taking her kids to buy shoes, the Princess of Wales has made plenty of low-key outings over the years. On Jan. 22, Deuxmoi shared candid new photos of the royal in London's Notting Hill neighborhood—and she looked chic even while shopping for glasses.
The Princess of Wales bundled up in a navy wrap coat and gray trousers as she visited Finlay's Notting Hill location, and while it's unclear exactly what she bought, the royal has worn the brand's chic sunglasses on numerous occasions. In the pics, Kate can be seen through the shop's windows, and she seems deep in thought while considering some glasses.
What really caught my eye was the taupe Smythson handbag she toted for her solo shopping outing. Although Kate owns four items from the iconic British brand, her latest piece is a new-to-us crossbody design in the label's Mini Lytton style. Although it features a long strap, Princess Kate—who is more of a top-handle kind of girl—carried the leather piece by its handles as she left the shop carrying a Finlay carrier bag.
And although her bag was new, she paired her outfit with two older accessories, wearing gold Kiki McDonough Lauren earrings and an old-favorite plaid Aquascutum scarf that she's owned since at least 2011, having worn it on her tour of Canada that year. Yes, that makes the cozy style older than her eldest child, Prince George, who was born in July 2013.
This isn't the first time this month the royal has stepped out with a new bag. For her first engagement of 2025, the princess—who announced she was in remission shortly following the visit—met patients and staff at Royal Marsden hospital, the same place where she was treated for cancer last year.
During the outing, she debuted a cranberry-colored Asprey bag, carrying a bespoke version of the heritage brand's Morgan style. Like Asprey, Smythson has a long history of creating British luxury goods, with the brand dating back to 1887.
As for her new glasses, watch this space.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
