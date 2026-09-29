Zoë Kravitz's Sheer Saint Laurent Look Is Giving Met Gala Déjà Vu

Whether she's at the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, or an Award Season soirée, Zoë Kravitz always makes naked dressing magic with Saint Laurent. With that said, it would've felt wrong for Kravitz to style something opaque at the Spring/Summer 2027 show. Instead, the global ambassador's archives became her blueprint: On September 29, she joined Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, and more in Saint Laurent's front row, wearing a nearly naked lace look that resembled her 2026 Met Gala gown.
Kravitz remains one of Saint Laurent's most loyal supporters, having scarcely skipped a runway show since 2017. That's why she didn't think twice about traveling from New York City (where her fiancé, Harry Styles, is performing at Madison Square Garden) to the Fontaine du Trocadéro to applaud creative director Anthony Vaccarello's new collection in person. She arrived at the after-dark affair in her latest all-black look, featuring a long-sleeve, bow-tied blouse and a NSFW pencil skirt, sculpted from semi-sheer lace. Scalloped trim lined the tie-front top's collar, cuffs, and cropped hem, giving the floral fabric a gothically romantic feel.
In true Kravitz fashion, she didn't want her accessories to outshine Saint Laurent's sheer design. So, once the actor slipped on black, razor-sharp slingback stilettos, she added diamond drop earrings, a bejeweled bracelet, her engagement ring, and not much more.
It's been almost a decade since Kravitz became one of the French fashion house's most famous faces, meaning she's created her own style vocabulary at Saint Laurent. One of her most familiar motifs? Slightly transparent black lace. At the Spring 2025 runway show, the actor-director stole the show in a little black dress that was transparent enough to reveal her underwear. Peep the Chantilly lace look's scalloped edges and her slingback Saint Laurent stilettos—more Zoë Kravitz Classics that have stood the test of trends.
Fast forward to the 2026 Met Gala, and you can't deny the similarities between her black ballgown and her most recent Fashion Week outfit. For the "Fashion Is Art" dress code, Kravitz's stylist, Danielle Goldberg, sourced the Fall 2026 collection for a gothic-glam gown with a scooped neckline, long sleeves, and a sculptural basque-waist skirt with panniers that extended beyond the bodice.
Once the co-chairs, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, bid Hollywood's best adieu, Kravitz traded her lacy ballgown for an after-party bodysuit with almost identical lace. That time, though, she tucked the skintight style into velvet Bermuda shorts, courtesy of Saint Laurent, of course. Her accessories (a shearling pillbox hat, a satin east-west clutch, and naked slingback stilettos) added even more texture to the lace-focused look.
All this to say? Kravitz isn't just a Saint Laurent ambassador. The luxury label—and its Vaccarello era, which began a year before she earned her title—is firmly entrenched in Kravitz's fashion identity. It's difficult to know where Saint Laurent's influence ends and her personal style starts. So, I'm sure she's already working with Vaccarello's design team to bring her bridal look (or looks) to life. Here's hoping Kravitz doesn't keep her wedding gown under lock and key à la Zendaya, but in case we never see it, I'll imagine her walking down the aisle in an assortment of tastefully transparent lace.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.