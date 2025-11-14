Hailey Bieber and a bun will always go hand in hand. On November 13, Bieber attended the annual GQ Men Of The Year party wearing a custom Gucci dress that had a flirty hidden detail in the back. And during that back shot, I spotted my favorite part of the look: her updo hairstyle.

Bieber is often seen in a sleek bun; however, instead of it being completely pulled back, this time the model gave the style a little room to breathe. First, she separated the front sections of her hair with a box part, then used a middle part to create two side bangs. The rest of her hair was pulled into a messy bun, with a few pieces artfully left out to create a more deconstructed version of Bieber's go-to. The rest of her glam featured a sheer pink manicure, tanned skin, and a gorgeous pink-toned makeup look that epitomized healthy-looking skin.

Hailey Bieber at GQ's Men of the Year 2025 event held at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though a messy bun gives off that chic, effortless vibe, there’s an art to getting the look. One thing that Bieber and celebrities who have worn a similar style (like Rihanna) understand is the balance that is required for this type of style.

While the back of her hair appears to be twisted into a bun, a closer look reveals a slight curl at the ends—likely an intentional addition by her stylist to add texture to the style. Instead of the entire nape of her neck being swept up into the look, her baby hairs were also left alone to continue giving the style an “I woke up like this” flair. Her bangs have a slight bend to them, and it makes the style look cohesive, intentional, and feel complete without being too “done.”

​Several products and tools can help you achieve a look similar to Bieber’s. Keep reading to see (and shop) a few of my favorites.

