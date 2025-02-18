Prince Louis Included a Sweet Tribute to Mom Princess Kate in Adorable New Portrait
He's an artist in the making.
The Wales family is a supremely well-rounded bunch, with Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids tackling everything from piano playing to scuba diving to ballet dancing. On Monday, Feb. 17, the Princess of Wales showed that her kids were also talented at art, showing off portraits drawn by her three kids (and herself!) on Instagram. What fans might not have noticed, however, is a particularly cute detail in Prince Louis's drawing.
Little Louis—who will turn 7 in April—painted an image of Princess Kate, and the drawing looks similar to a photo snapped of the royal during a recent outing at a women's prison. The portrait was also created in red and orange hues similar to the outfit the Princess of Wales wore during the visit.
While the majority of the Instagram comments praised Prince George's incredible sketch of his mom, one follower pointed out of Louis, "I noticed that he was the only one who drew the beauty mark on the side of his mother's mouth."
Indeed, Prince Louis seemed keen to get the details absolutely correct, adding an orange beauty mark painted above his mom's lip.
A photo posted by on
In her Instagram post, the Princess of Wales explained how drawing portraits—an activity she took part in with kids during a recent visit to the National Portrait Gallery—ties into her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
"The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood," she wrote. "These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us."
The Princess of Wales continued that the activity of creating portraits together with kids "can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!"
Speaking of having fun together, the Wales family jetted off to Mustique over the weekend, trading BAFTAs formalwear for sun and swimsuits as they enjoyed a vacation in the Caribbean.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
