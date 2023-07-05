Princess Kate and Prince William Have Brand-New Scottish Royal Titles

Prince William and Princess Kate have a slew of royal titles. Some are widely known, others less so. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to mark the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

At the Scottish ceremony, the royal couple used their new Scottish titles: the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. Rothesay is the principal town on the Isle of Bute in Scotland. The title, Duke of Rothesay, is reserved for the heir to the thrown along with the other Scottish titles, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The wife of the heir is also known as Countess of Carrick, Baroness of Renfrew, and Lady of the Isles. Kate and William will stick to their Duke and Duchess titles because those are the highest in rank. However, technically, they're all accurate ways to refer to William and Kate.

The royal family's history with Scotland is complicated and there were a significant number of people who weren't welcoming to the royals. Scottish Greens MSP Patrick Harvie referred to the service as a "Game Of Thrones-style cosplay exercise."

Speaking to an Our Republic rally outside the Scottish Parliament, he said: “It is fundamentally at odds with the kind of modern and democratic society we are trying to build here. I recognize there is going to be disruption when there is a major event. But let’s think about how a modern, democratic head of state would go about their business in Scotland. It wouldn’t have this level of pomp and ceremony and rigmarole."