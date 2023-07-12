Body Language Expert Notices a “Turning Point” in the Relationship Between Princess Kate and Her Daughter, Princess Charlotte

Marie Claire reported yesterday on the special relationship between Prince William and his only daughter, Princess Charlotte—but the young royal also has a close relationship with her mother, Princess Kate. The Daily Express cites body language expert Judi James as noticing a “turning point” in the relationship between mother and daughter, as well as a little insight into the bond the two share.

“Kate goes to great lengths to engage and inform her daughter,” James said. The Princess of Wales specifically uses “expressive gesticulation” to “build her [Charlotte’s] enthusiasm, anticipation, and excitement.”

Charlotte has been attending more and more royal events as she gets older—now eight, she is a staple at annual events like Sandringham Christmas, Easter, and Trooping the Colour, and has also been on hand at special occasions like Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, King Charles’ Coronation last May, and even sometimes one-on-one (or two-on-one?) events with her parents, sans her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

“Judging from Charlotte’s facial expressions and body language, Kate could soon become redundant in this role and start to just sit back and relax in public, as Charlotte looks the most enthralled member of the royal family,” James said. “There’s a point in every parent-child relationship where there is a sense of friendship growing out of the nurturing role. This happens when the parent begins to enjoy the communication and shared fun as much as the child, and this looks like that kind of turning point in Kate and Charlotte’s relationship.”

Charlotte often mirrors Kate, not just sartorially (who can forget their matching tiara moment at the Coronation?) but also in gestures, facial expressions, and overall demeanor.

“There’s a growing sense of like-minded enjoyment between Kate and her daughter as well as between Charlotte and her dad William as the years progress,” James said.

James also spoke about George, who will turn the milestone age of 10 in just a few days. James said she spotted “some very smart psychology” from Kate, who behaves “not just as a mother, but as a mother of a future King of England.” Usually, William is the “mentor to their son,” James said, but Kate steps into this role on occasion, especially when at sporting events, when she “points out aspects of the game.” Another tool Kate employs? She lowers herself to her children’s height “rather than crouching,” James said, and it “suggests she’s hosting rather than just parenting.”