Princess Kate Cheers on Son Prince Louis During Rare Public Appearance

Turns out, Princess Kate is not only the future Queen of England...she's a bonafide soccer mom!

According to multiple media outlets, including reports from GB News and Daily Express, the Princess of Wales made a rare public appearance over the weekend so she could cheer on her youngest son, Prince Louis, during a recent soccer match.

As Express reports, one royal watcher also in attendance spotted Kate Middleton in the stands, later detailing the surprise appearance on TikTok.

"You won't actually believe it," the user said, according to the outlet. "So, I take my son to a football match most weekends. And as usual, I went to the football match, and as I arrived there were a lot of people chatting and it was a bit of a weird atmosphere, not the usual atmosphere.

"And I go up to one of my friends who I see there every week and I said, 'What's going on, what's the excitement? It's just a football match,'" the surprised fan continued. "And I couldn't believe what she'd just said. She said, 'If you turn around, [Princess Kate's] over there.'"

Middleton's rare public outing comes on the heels of another surprise appearance — a joint appearance with her husband, Prince William, meeting with families and emergency services personnel impacted by the tragic knife attack that killed three young girls during a Taylor Swift -themed dance class in Southport, England this summer.

The royal visit marked the first official royal outing for Princess Kate since she announced she had successfully completed chemotherapy treatments for an unspecified cancer diagnosis.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Middleton said in a video shared via Kensington Palace's official social media accounts.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she continued. "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

While Princess Kate said in her post-chemotherapy announcement that saying "cancer free" is her "focus," she also said she is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements."

So whether it's the fútbol pitch or another official appearance, royal fans are likely to be seeing more of the Princess of Wales in the near future.