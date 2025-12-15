Why Queen Camilla "Feared" for King Charles's "Privacy" and "Believed" His Cancer Diagnosis "Should Remain Private"
"Once the door on it had been opened, it could never be closed."
On December 12, King Charles delivered some "good news" regarding his cancer diagnosis, announcing that he will be scaling back his treatment regimen in 2026. It's since been reported by the Times that tens of thousands of people have followed the monarch's advice and visited a cancer charity's website regarding early detection. However, Queen Camilla allegedly didn't want her husband to tell anyone about his diagnosis at first.
As reported by the Times, "It can now be revealed that when The King learned he had cancer nearly two years ago, his wife initially believed his diagnosis should remain private, as she feared the toll public scrutiny of his health might take on his recovery."
King Charles reportedly had some "hesitancy" about sharing his cancer diagnosis with the general public, which was due to Queen Camilla's "concern for her husband's privacy." According to a source, The Queen allegedly worried that "once the door on it had been opened, it could never be closed."
A royal source told the outlet, "Both of them now unequivocally think that being so open has been hugely positive—positive for public engagement with raising awareness around cancer and also personally for him in terms of how public good has come from personal misfortune."
According to a source, Charles was apparently intent on showing "openness and transparency" about his diagnosis. Per the outlet, "Camilla, 78, has taken comfort in how buoyed her husband has been by the public response to his candor about his illness."
Since sharing his diagnosis with the world, King Charles has embarked on hundreds of official royal engagements. "Even at his worst times, it has been an anchor for him," one of King Charles's friends told the publication.
In fact, even Charles and Camilla's royal tour of Australia and Samoa in October 2024 turned out to be the "perfect tonic" for the monarch. As a source told the outlet, The King has a strong work ethic, so without the distraction, he's akin to a "caged lion."
Ultimately, King Charles's decision to talk about his cancer diagnosis appears to have achieved a lot of good in the world.
