Prince Louis Has Never Experienced One Part of Royal Life That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have
Maybe one day?
Prince Louis has delighted royal watchers with his hilarious antics for years, from pulling silly faces at the Platinum Jubilee to trying to blow out Princess Charlotte's candle at their mom's Christmas carol concert. But while Prince George and Princess Charlotte have racked racked up a few passport stamps during royal tours with their parents, Prince Louis has yet to join Prince William and Princess Kate on any official overseas visits.
Prince George, 11, made his first big international splash in Australia and New Zealand when he was just nine months old, charming crowds down under while interacting with a bilby at the zoo. Princess Charlotte wasn't far behind, joining her parents and big brother for a tour of Canada when she was 16 months old (and providing plenty of aww-worthy moments herself).
Both George and Charlotte also joined their parents for a trip to Poland and Germany in 2017, where the little princess famously threw a royal tantrum at the Hamburg airport.
After Prince Louis was born in 2018, the first major tour William and Kate went on was to Pakistan the following October—but they didn't bring any of the children along.
Prince George, who turned five shortly after his little brother's arrival, started school at Thomas's Battersea in 2017. Add in a rambunctious 1-year-old plus the idea of bringing three very young children on a long-haul flight, and anyone can understand why the couple chose to leave the kids at home.
Since then, the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued the practice of leaving their kids at home when they've embarked on overseas tours. With all three children now in full-time school, the idea of pulling them out for long periods of time seems unlikely, but when Charlotte and George were younger, it was certainly easier to bring them along.
Even if Prince Louis has experienced a slightly different childhood than his siblings, he's been mastering the art of stealing the show back home in England. And now that he's old enough to make more public appearances, it's highly possible Louis could join his parents for an overseas visit on a school break one of these days.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Sydney Sweeney Revives an Early Aughts Denim Trend
It's cooler than you remember.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs Her Winter White Ski Jacket With an Icy Diamond
She's got rich-girl snow bunny dressing down to a science.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
32 Celebrities With the Most Private of Private Lives
Go girl, give us nothing!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kate Middleton Was Spotted Touring a London School, Fueling Speculation That Prince George Won’t Go to Eton After All
Kate's cancer battle might have changed her perspective on where George should go to school, a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince William "Didn't Want" Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to Share This Passion He Has in Common With Prince George
Future kings club.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince George Might Inherit This Special Family Title When Prince William Becomes King
"I'd be stunned if it disappeared, only because the monarchy is built on tradition."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Could Princess Charlotte Inherit One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Fashion Pieces?
We set the rumors straight.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Charlotte Didn't Wear an $1,800 Necklace Designed by Prince Harry's Ex on Christmas—But Did She Rock a $13 One Instead?
The 9-year-old wore a crystal choker that looks like one from her mom's favorite high street brand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Word Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's Nanny "Is Banned" From Using
It's not what you might expect.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Won't Let the "Looming Responsibility" of Becoming Queen "Take Her Away" From Her Children
The Princess of Wales is putting her kids before the monarchy.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Decision About Prince George's Future School Is "Pretty Much Sealed"
But a royal expert just predicted an "ideal" option for all *three* Wales kids.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published