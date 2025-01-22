Prince Louis Has Never Experienced One Part of Royal Life That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have

Prince Louis has delighted royal watchers with his hilarious antics for years, from pulling silly faces at the Platinum Jubilee to trying to blow out Princess Charlotte's candle at their mom's Christmas carol concert. But while Prince George and Princess Charlotte have racked racked up a few passport stamps during royal tours with their parents, Prince Louis has yet to join Prince William and Princess Kate on any official overseas visits.

Prince George, 11, made his first big international splash in Australia and New Zealand when he was just nine months old, charming crowds down under while interacting with a bilby at the zoo. Princess Charlotte wasn't far behind, joining her parents and big brother for a tour of Canada when she was 16 months old (and providing plenty of aww-worthy moments herself).

Both George and Charlotte also joined their parents for a trip to Poland and Germany in 2017, where the little princess famously threw a royal tantrum at the Hamburg airport.

After Prince Louis was born in 2018, the first major tour William and Kate went on was to Pakistan the following October—but they didn't bring any of the children along.

George and Charlotte joined their parents for a tour of Germany and Poland in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis showed off his silly side during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby Prince George met an adorable bilby in Australia during his parents' 2014 tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, who turned five shortly after his little brother's arrival, started school at Thomas's Battersea in 2017. Add in a rambunctious 1-year-old plus the idea of bringing three very young children on a long-haul flight, and anyone can understand why the couple chose to leave the kids at home.

Since then, the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued the practice of leaving their kids at home when they've embarked on overseas tours. With all three children now in full-time school, the idea of pulling them out for long periods of time seems unlikely, but when Charlotte and George were younger, it was certainly easier to bring them along.

Even if Prince Louis has experienced a slightly different childhood than his siblings, he's been mastering the art of stealing the show back home in England. And now that he's old enough to make more public appearances, it's highly possible Louis could join his parents for an overseas visit on a school break one of these days.