Prince Louis Has Never Experienced One Part of Royal Life That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have

Maybe one day?

A photo of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte dressed in dark coats and clutching stuffed animals on Christmas next to a picture of Prince George standing on a yellow platform holding hands with Prince William, who is wearing a suit and standing next to Kate Middleton in a white dress, who is holding baby Princess Charlotte and waving
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Prince Louis has delighted royal watchers with his hilarious antics for years, from pulling silly faces at the Platinum Jubilee to trying to blow out Princess Charlotte's candle at their mom's Christmas carol concert. But while Prince George and Princess Charlotte have racked racked up a few passport stamps during royal tours with their parents, Prince Louis has yet to join Prince William and Princess Kate on any official overseas visits.

Prince George, 11, made his first big international splash in Australia and New Zealand when he was just nine months old, charming crowds down under while interacting with a bilby at the zoo. Princess Charlotte wasn't far behind, joining her parents and big brother for a tour of Canada when she was 16 months old (and providing plenty of aww-worthy moments herself).

Both George and Charlotte also joined their parents for a trip to Poland and Germany in 2017, where the little princess famously threw a royal tantrum at the Hamburg airport.

After Prince Louis was born in 2018, the first major tour William and Kate went on was to Pakistan the following October—but they didn't bring any of the children along.

Prince William, wearing a suit, and Princess Kate, who is dressed in a purple long sleeved dress, holding hands with Prince George and Princess Charlotte walking on a sunny airport tarmac

George and Charlotte joined their parents for a tour of Germany and Poland in 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wearing a bright pink dress sitting down and laughing at Prince Louis who is wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, standing up and cheering with his tongue out

Prince Louis showed off his silly side during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William wearing a blue checked shirt kneeling down in front of a bilby enclosure with a cup of food while Kate Middleton, in a yellow dress, holds baby Prince George who is standing up in blue shorts

Baby Prince George met an adorable bilby in Australia during his parents' 2014 tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, who turned five shortly after his little brother's arrival, started school at Thomas's Battersea in 2017. Add in a rambunctious 1-year-old plus the idea of bringing three very young children on a long-haul flight, and anyone can understand why the couple chose to leave the kids at home.

Since then, the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued the practice of leaving their kids at home when they've embarked on overseas tours. With all three children now in full-time school, the idea of pulling them out for long periods of time seems unlikely, but when Charlotte and George were younger, it was certainly easier to bring them along.

Even if Prince Louis has experienced a slightly different childhood than his siblings, he's been mastering the art of stealing the show back home in England. And now that he's old enough to make more public appearances, it's highly possible Louis could join his parents for an overseas visit on a school break one of these days.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸