August Temps Couldn't Stop Anne Hathaway From Styling an All-Black Summer Look
She couldn't turn down a two-piece from celebrity-beloved brand Lein.
At this point in the summer, it's simply too scorching to wear all-black. Judging by Anne Hathaway's latest skin-revealing maternity look, she disagrees. The pregnant star just gave a masterclass in taking the heat-averse styling risk anyway.
Hathaway's growing baby bump has been on full display this week. Before the weekend wrapped, she wore makeshift maternity jeans with a high-low top in the red-and-blue color combination trend. On August 10, stylist Erin Walsh dressed The End of Oak Street actor in another belly-forward 'fit for Jimmy Kimmel Live, courtesy of the A-list-approved label, Lein.
Hathaway wore black from head to toe in the midst of a 100-degree heatwave in L.A. The lightweight ruffles—which framed Hathaway's midline—on the halter top looked as easy breezy as her wide-leg bottoms. Both the Lein Alexandra Top and the Banks Trousers are available for pre-order, but they won't reach your doorstep until the end of November. (More on that, and how to channel her look in the meantime, below.)
To finish the late-show look, the Oscar winner accessorized with Bulgari's 18-karat gold Vimini Necklace, a matching Serpenti diamond bracelet, cat-eye sunglasses, and slingback sandals.
Plenty of celebrities are sticking to all-black looks this summer, including Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Kate Moss, and more. In fact, the 10-year-old, New York-based brand behind Hathaway's matching set has been leading the charge.
Last month, Monica Barbaro paired the peep-toe mules trend (another Hathaway-approved pick) with Lein's little black Beau Dress. Its boatneck bodice and structured thigh-sweeping skirt twisted the babydoll trend toward '60s mod dressing, which helped its shade feel more seasonal.
Can't wait until November to recreate Hathaway's brave-for-August outfit? Order her exact Lein look, and while you await its arrival, shop the ruffled tops and relaxed trousers below. For extra points, treat yourself to a pair of peep-toe pumps, also in black, of course.
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Shop All-Black Summer Looks Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.