At this point in the summer, it's simply too scorching to wear all-black. Judging by Anne Hathaway's latest skin-revealing maternity look, she disagrees. The pregnant star just gave a masterclass in taking the heat-averse styling risk anyway.

Hathaway's growing baby bump has been on full display this week. Before the weekend wrapped, she wore makeshift maternity jeans with a high-low top in the red-and-blue color combination trend. On August 10, stylist Erin Walsh dressed The End of Oak Street actor in another belly-forward 'fit for Jimmy Kimmel Live, courtesy of the A-list-approved label, Lein.

Anne Hathaway was all smiles in an all-black look from Lein. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway wore black from head to toe in the midst of a 100-degree heatwave in L.A. The lightweight ruffles—which framed Hathaway's midline—on the halter top looked as easy breezy as her wide-leg bottoms. Both the Lein Alexandra Top and the Banks Trousers are available for pre-order, but they won't reach your doorstep until the end of November. (More on that, and how to channel her look in the meantime, below.)

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To finish the late-show look, the Oscar winner accessorized with Bulgari's 18-karat gold Vimini Necklace, a matching Serpenti diamond bracelet, cat-eye sunglasses, and slingback sandals.

Plenty of celebrities are sticking to all-black looks this summer, including Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Kate Moss, and more. In fact, the 10-year-old, New York-based brand behind Hathaway's matching set has been leading the charge.

Last month, Monica Barbaro paired the peep-toe mules trend (another Hathaway-approved pick) with Lein's little black Beau Dress. Its boatneck bodice and structured thigh-sweeping skirt twisted the babydoll trend toward '60s mod dressing, which helped its shade feel more seasonal.

Earlier this summer, Monica Barbaro became a Lein girl in a little black dress. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Can't wait until November to recreate Hathaway's brave-for-August outfit? Order her exact Lein look, and while you await its arrival, shop the ruffled tops and relaxed trousers below. For extra points, treat yourself to a pair of peep-toe pumps, also in black, of course.

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Shop All-Black Summer Looks Inspired by Anne Hathaway

TOPICS Anne Hathaway