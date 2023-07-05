Princess Kate Wore the Late Queen’s £23,000 Necklace at King Charles’ Scottish Coronation

It has flown pretty under the radar (especially compared to the last Coronation), but today was Coronation 2.0 for King Charles, who took part in his Scottish Coronation alongside Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. At the Edinburgh event, William and Kate showed some PDA—as has been on trend for them lately—with Kate at one point whispering in her husband’s ear and even lightly tapping him on the behind. (Another bum pat!)
When in Scotland, Kate is known as the Duchess of Rothesay, and she was on hand to watch Charles be presented with the Crown of Scotland at St. Giles’ Cathedral. Kate looked regal in a Catherine Walker royal blue coat dress (which she has worn on a number of occasions in the past—including this past Easter Sunday), quite different from her look at Charles’ Coronation on May 6. Kate’s choice to rewear her look likely harkens to ongoing sustainability efforts by the royal family, specifically William’s Earthshot Prize.
The last time a Scottish Coronation was held, of course, was for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Per The Daily Mail, Kate honored her—as she is prone to do—by wearing a piece of the late Queen’s jewelry, in today’s case her pearl choker necklace, which had also been loaned to Princess Diana in the past. If you recognize the stunning Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker with a diamond clasp, it’s because Kate wore it to both the Queen’s funeral in September 2022 and Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. In happier times, per People, she also wore the necklace to the Queen and Philip’s seventieth wedding anniversary party back in 2017. The Daily Express reports that the choker costs £23,000, or nearly $30,000.
As she is also prone to do, Kate honored her late mother-in-law through jewelry as well, wearing Diana’s pearl drop earrings and a pearl bracelet of hers to the event. She completed the look with a Philip Treacy hat.
The Scottish Coronation continues a busy week for Kate—she was at Wimbledon yesterday taking in the tennis tournament.
