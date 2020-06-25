It has been a while since we've seen royals out and about because of the COVID-19 pandemic (Queen E likely won't emerge for public duties anytime soon), so when we spotted King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain out in Palma de Mallorca, we zeroed in on the good-looking pair. Spain has eased its lockdown rules, so the Spanish royals stepped out for work. On the list for them: A scheduled meeting with social agents to learn about health protocols in hotels on the island. For the visit, the duo dressed up accordingly, wearing face masks and keeping their ensembles business casual.

King Felipe of Spain wore shades of blue in his blazer and trousers combo while Queen Letizia wore a green floral Maje dress. The long-sleeve, knee-length dress featured a v-shape neckline and a ruched middle bodice. (This cute Maje dress was a re-wear; Queen Letizia first debuted it in July 25, 2019 and the piece is still available to shop, though sizes are running out quickly.) She paired the summertime dress with a classic pair of lace-up espadrilles.

This visit to the island is part of King Felipe and Queen Letizia's royal tour that will take the pair through several Spanish autonomous communities, with the objective of supporting economic, social, and cultural activity following the COVID-19 outbreak. The hardworking duo is one of many royal families around the world who are getting back into business as everyone adjusts to a new normal. Check out photos of the Spanish royals' visit, below.

If Queen Letizia has inspired you to stock up on green dresses, we found even more floral options.

Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

