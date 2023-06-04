Princess Lilibet Turns Two Today, Will Celebrate With a “Celeb-Packed” Party and Hopefully a Video Call from King Charles

For her first birthday last year, the Sussex family were in the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee.

Happy birthday today to Princess Lilibet, who turns two—and, The Sun reports, will celebrate with a “celeb-packed all-American bash.” There’s also the hope that today the young princess will receive a video call from her grandfather, King Charles, the outlet reports.

Lili was born on June 4, 2021, and spent her first birthday in the U.K., as it happened to fall right in the midst of Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. This year, though, Lili and her parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as older brother Prince Archie are in her “home country,” royal commentator Jennie Bond tells OK

“Last year, the family were at Frogmore Cottage, where they stayed during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations,” Bond says. “They held a small party in the garden there. This year it will no doubt be an all-American affair at their Montecito mansion in the Californian sunshine. I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers.”

What we won’t see, according to a royal source, is the King marking Lili’s birthday with any social media posts. The King also didn’t wish Archie a happy fourth birthday last month; his birthday happened to fall on the same day as one of the biggest days in Charles’ life—his Coronation. 

“The royal family don’t mark the birthdays of non-working members,” the source says. “They, of course, wish Lilibet a very happy birthday, but nothing will be put out on any channels.”

