Princess Michael of Kent Broke Both of Her Wrists in "Horror Fall" Before Attending King Charles' Pre-Christmas Lunch

The royal fell down the stairs at Kensington Palace while "carrying an armful of overcoats."

Princess Michael of Kent wears an oversized bright red shawl with a brooch for Princess kate&#039;s carol concert
(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Princess Michael of Kent had a terrible accident ahead of Christmas, but that didn't stop her from attending King Charles' festive lunch at Buckingham Palace for the Royal Family.

Earlier this week, a plethora of royals were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace for the annual pre-Christmas lunch hosted by the monarch. While Prince Andrew didn't attend, Princess Michael of Kent was seen arriving by car with her husband. The royal looked to be in surprisingly good spirits, despite having broken both of her wrists in what the Express described as a "horror fall."

According to GB News, Princess Michael of Kent fell down the stairs at her Kensington Palace residence, and was injured while trying to stop herself from falling. "She was carrying an armful of overcoats when the accident occurred, with the fall cushioned by the coats," the outlet reported. "However, she broke multiple small bones when putting her hands out to break her fall."

Princess Michael of Kent arrives by car at Buckingham Palace with her husband, she is wearing a red sweater and a gray coat

Princess Michael of Kent arrives at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 19.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Michael of Kent spoke with Majesty Magazine about the terrible accident, explaining (via GB News), "So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible." She continued, "I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started."

The Princess also opened up about the devastating death of her daughter's husband, Thomas Kingston. In February, it was reported that Lady Gabriella's husband had died at the age of 45, with an inquest later revealing that Kingston had died due to a "traumatic head wound" caused by suicide.

"Tom was a lovely man, so kind and thoughtful," Princess Michael told Majesty Magazine (via Hello!). "They were very happy together. We often had them here with Freddie and Sophie and the girls for Sunday lunch." She continued, "We never had an inkling anything was wrong."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸