Unfortunately, 2024 has been a somewhat tumultuous year for Prince Andrew. But that won't necessarily stop him from crashing the Buckingham Palace Christmas party.

Following news that one of Andrew's business associates was an alleged "Chinese spy," it was revealed that the Duke of York wouldn't be spending Christmas with the royals at Sandringham. Further reports alleged that King Charles is "finished" with his brother after yet another public scandal. However, the Duke reportedly wants attend King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch for the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace.

The annual event has been held at Windsor Castle in recent years following the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return to Buckingham Palace for 2024. According to the Express, "Prince Andrew is hoping to attend" his brother's pre-Christmas event, "despite opting to skip Royal Family celebrations in Sandringham." The special lunch will reportedly attract as many as 70 guests, including lesser known members of the Royal Family.

"Prince Andrew is hoping to attend" his brother's pre-Christmas event. (Image credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are set to spend Christmas at their home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Meanwhile, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will reportedly celebrate the holiday season with their respective in-laws.

In spite of Prince Andrew's recent scandals, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson showed her support in an interview with The Sunday Times . "I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew," she told the outlet. "I would do it all over again, 100 percent." She continued, "He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."

Pledging her support for the future, Ferguson told the outlet, "I won’t let him down." She continued, "He supports me as much as I support him. He's supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce."

Prince Andrew will spend Christmas at home with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following allegations that one of Prince Andrew's business advisors was a Chinese "spy," the royal released an official statement. "The Duke of York followed advice from HMG (His Majesty's Government) and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised," the statement explained. "The Duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security."