This Hybrid Mary Janes Trend Is Made for Cool Moms—Just Ask Anne Hathaway
The tried-and-true Alaïa ballet flats, but with a twist.
Usually, a hybrid shoe trend can be categorized into two sub-styles. For instance, sneakerinas blend ballet flats with low-profile sneakers, while mules and loafers make backless loafers. On July 15, Anne Hathaway took hybrid footwear up a notch by wearing Mary Janes, mesh ballet flats, and block heels all in one pregnancy outfit.
Fashion people first fell for Alaïa's ballet flats back in 2022. (To this day, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, and Hathaway haven't stopped styling them.) Fishnet Ballerina Pumps mark the latest chapter in the French fashion house's see-through shoe domination, coming in the mesh silhouette you know and love but with a heel.
In the midst of Hathaway's The Odyssey press tour, the Fishnet Ballerinas finished her off-duty maternity outfit, which doubled up on freaky green color trends with an elongated kiwi cardigan and chartreuse drawstring pants. The white tank top, which she layered underneath, matched her two-inch high heels.
To this day, the Oscar winner remains loyal to Alaïa's four-year-old flats. Earlier this month, she wore her black pair with a navy Brunello Cucinelli blazer and Jennifer Lawrence's favorite La Ligne Colby Pants. But no one can resist a new freaky shoe trend with ties to one of fashion's hero items—not even relatively minimalist dressers like Hathaway.
The ranging silhouettes that made up Hathaway's pair had their own "I made it" moments on recent spring/summer runways. Simone Rocha, Maison Margiela, and Loewe revealed pedicures through clear pumps; Enfants Riches Déprimés and Prada added flat Mary Janes to the mix; and heeled Mary Janes stood tall during Ferragamo's and Marco Rambaldi's fashion shows.
More A-listers have yet to approve Alaïa's Fishnet Ballerina Pumps, but if these heels are anything like their low-profile predecessors, their time is coming soon. To join Hathaway as one of the trend's early adopters, take your pick of the mesh heels below.
Shop Mesh Mary Jane Heels Inspired by Anne Hathaway
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.