This Hybrid Mary Janes Trend Is Made for Cool Moms—Just Ask Anne Hathaway

Usually, a hybrid shoe trend can be categorized into two sub-styles. For instance, sneakerinas blend ballet flats with low-profile sneakers, while mules and loafers make backless loafers. On July 15, Anne Hathaway took hybrid footwear up a notch by wearing Mary Janes, mesh ballet flats, and block heels all in one pregnancy outfit.

Fashion people first fell for Alaïa's ballet flats back in 2022. (To this day, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, and Hathaway haven't stopped styling them.) Fishnet Ballerina Pumps mark the latest chapter in the French fashion house's see-through shoe domination, coming in the mesh silhouette you know and love but with a heel.

In the midst of Hathaway's The Odyssey press tour, the Fishnet Ballerinas finished her off-duty maternity outfit, which doubled up on freaky green color trends with an elongated kiwi cardigan and chartreuse drawstring pants. The white tank top, which she layered underneath, matched her two-inch high heels.

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Anne Hathaway was spotted in New York wearing mesh Mary Jane heels. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To this day, the Oscar winner remains loyal to Alaïa's four-year-old flats. Earlier this month, she wore her black pair with a navy Brunello Cucinelli blazer and Jennifer Lawrence's favorite La Ligne Colby Pants. But no one can resist a new freaky shoe trend with ties to one of fashion's hero items—not even relatively minimalist dressers like Hathaway.

Earlier this month, Hathaway wore the same mesh Mary Janes, but without heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ranging silhouettes that made up Hathaway's pair had their own "I made it" moments on recent spring/summer runways. Simone Rocha, Maison Margiela, and Loewe revealed pedicures through clear pumps; Enfants Riches Déprimés and Prada added flat Mary Janes to the mix; and heeled Mary Janes stood tall during Ferragamo's and Marco Rambaldi's fashion shows.

More A-listers have yet to approve Alaïa's Fishnet Ballerina Pumps, but if these heels are anything like their low-profile predecessors, their time is coming soon. To join Hathaway as one of the trend's early adopters, take your pick of the mesh heels below.

Shop Mesh Mary Jane Heels Inspired by Anne Hathaway

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