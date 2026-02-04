Queen Camilla Celebrates Charity Milestone with Adorable Puppy Brooch

Queen Camilla celebrated a charity milestone as she opened the 2,000th coronation library as part of The National Literacy Trust’s National Year of Reading—wearing a particularly adorable brooch. The library was created for a Camden primary school as part of the charity's initiatives, and Queen Camilla has led the program by opening countless libraries in the last few years. On the visit, where the Queen met with teachers, staff, and lots of children, many were quick to notice an adorable brooch pinned to Her Majesty’s coat.

A Jack Russell terrier pin is part of the Van Cleef & Arpels “Lucky Animal” collection. The whimsical piece is crafted from 18k gold, onyx, and mother of pearl, and is a reflection of the breed’s “joyful, benevolent nature.” The Queen also has a ballerina pin from the same collection, and regularly wears bracelets from the iconic French luxury jewelry company. “The collection evokes the aesthetic innocence and whimsy of the French luxury jewelry company,” Women’s Wear Daily said of the Lucky Animal designs.

Queen Camilla reads a story book with children. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla with her Jack Russell terrier in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla with Beth, unveiling a plaque as they visit the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is a notorious dog lover, and passionate patron of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, the London-based animal charity from where she adopted her beloved dogs. She has two “mischievous” Jack Russell terriers of her own: Bluebell and Moley. "They are both colourful characters,” she wrote of Bluebell and her late dog, Beth, in a foreword for a book. Speaking of dogs as companions, she said “now I cannot imagine my life, my home or my sofas without them."

The Queen bundled up against the chilly February weather in a brown coat designed by Anna Valentine, the Queen’s preferred private designer. Paired with suede boots and a black leather handbag, Queen Camilla looked elegant and warm for the day’s events of story reading, assemblies, and a visit to the new school library.

