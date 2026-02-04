Queen Camilla Celebrates Charity Milestone with Adorable Puppy Brooch
"They are both colourful characters,” the Queen said about her Jack Russell terriers.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Queen Camilla celebrated a charity milestone as she opened the 2,000th coronation library as part of The National Literacy Trust’s National Year of Reading—wearing a particularly adorable brooch. The library was created for a Camden primary school as part of the charity's initiatives, and Queen Camilla has led the program by opening countless libraries in the last few years. On the visit, where the Queen met with teachers, staff, and lots of children, many were quick to notice an adorable brooch pinned to Her Majesty’s coat.
A Jack Russell terrier pin is part of the Van Cleef & Arpels “Lucky Animal” collection. The whimsical piece is crafted from 18k gold, onyx, and mother of pearl, and is a reflection of the breed’s “joyful, benevolent nature.” The Queen also has a ballerina pin from the same collection, and regularly wears bracelets from the iconic French luxury jewelry company. “The collection evokes the aesthetic innocence and whimsy of the French luxury jewelry company,” Women’s Wear Daily said of the Lucky Animal designs.
Queen Camilla is a notorious dog lover, and passionate patron of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, the London-based animal charity from where she adopted her beloved dogs. She has two “mischievous” Jack Russell terriers of her own: Bluebell and Moley. "They are both colourful characters,” she wrote of Bluebell and her late dog, Beth, in a foreword for a book. Speaking of dogs as companions, she said “now I cannot imagine my life, my home or my sofas without them."
The Queen bundled up against the chilly February weather in a brown coat designed by Anna Valentine, the Queen’s preferred private designer. Paired with suede boots and a black leather handbag, Queen Camilla looked elegant and warm for the day’s events of story reading, assemblies, and a visit to the new school library.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.