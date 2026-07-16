For millennials, the jelly shoe phase never really ended. Plastic pairs just kept a low profile until summer 2026, when runways elevated the once-controversial silhouette. Now, millennials and Gen Z fashion girls alike are reclaiming the trend's nostalgic roots. On July 15, Kylie Jenner did just that in capri pants and jelly shoes, a cool-girl uniform fresh from the early-aughts.

Jenner's latest Instagram post looked like a time capsule, complete with the jelly shoe trend. She styled Chloé's shoe of the summer, the Jelly Mules, with a printed triangle bikini top and matching capris from Kaia Gerber- and Hailey Bieber-approved L.A. label Paloma Wool. Jenner chose the peep-toe kitten heels in a pale pink color (they also come in ashy gray, muted orange, and cool blue), which made her red-hot pedicure pop.

Kylie Jenner's take on the jelly shoe trend earned a starring role in her recent Instagram photo dump. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Fashion people like Jenner have kept tabs on the jelly shoe revival since The Row's Spring 2024 endorsement. Fast-forward to the Spring 2026 circuit, and Loewe and Chloé solidified the return of the divisive design in a big way. Chloé's creative director, Chemena Kamali, further embraced the plastic piece's playfulness with the doll heels trend.

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A model wore heeled jellies on the Chloé Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

One runway show later, everyone from Brooke Shields and Paris Jackson to Maggie Rogers and Maude Apatow tested the look at the Chloé Fall 2026 fashion show. Jelly heels were worn with boho-chic separates that the brand has become synonymous with, including funnel-neck jackets, draped skirts, and whimsical bags.

Brooke Shields wore the jelly shoe trend at the Chloé Fall 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maggie Rogers styled Jenner's jelly shoes at the Chloé show last March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other celebrities can't stop styling the jelly sandals, either. Jennifer Lawrence, Alexa Chung, and Kendall Jenner have all recently worn flat versions. During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Barbara Palvin channeled Jenner's capris-and-jellies uniform in black leggings and Jimmy Choo's peep-toe mules.

Earlier this summer, Barbara Palvin wore jelly sandals at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jelly shoes may have been the moment in the late '90s and early 2000s, but these days, the throwback is quickly becoming flip-flops' biggest competitor. They're perfect for shoppers looking to awaken their inner child—or those in the market for something even more nostalgic than heeled thongs. Revive the trend in your wardrobe with one of this season's most popular styles below.

Shop the Jelly Shoe Trend Inspired by Kylie Jenner

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