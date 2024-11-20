Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Gift From Her Father Reportedly Cost More Than $6 Million
The monarch altered the extremely expensive present, which reportedly dates back to 1850.
Queen Elizabeth II was known for many things, including her precious collection of jewelry and tiaras. As Nov. 20, 2025 marks the 78th anniversary of Elizabeth's wedding to Prince Philip, royal experts are reflecting on one of the late Queen's most expensive wedding gifts.
Since her death in 2022, several members of the Royal Family appear to have inherited the Queen's jewelry collection. For instance, Queen Camilla wore one of Elizabeth's rarest aquamarine tiaras to a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 19. But according to Maxwell Stone, jewelry expert and creative director of Steven Stone, one of Queen Elizabeth's jewelry sets is likely in high demand, due to its origin and value.
Stone is referring to Queen Elizabeth's George VI Sapphires, a set consisting of a necklace, a pair of earrings, and a matching bracelet, which were gifts from her father upon her wedding. The Court Jeweller reported, "We don't know precisely where he sourced the pieces, but we do know that they were made during the reign of his great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. The jewelry writer Leslie Field dates the necklace and earrings to 1850."
Discussing the enviable set, Stone explained, "The incredible sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace originally featured 18 sapphires, sat on a gradient, ranging from 8 to 30 carats, before it was redesigned in 1952." The jewelry expert noted that the late Queen's necklace featured "huge sapphires," which were "surrounded by a halo of diamonds, and linked together by additional single stone diamonds."
When Elizabeth had the necklace altered, she added a large pendant to the front, and the late Queen was regularly pictured wearing the eye-catching piece of jewelry.
Analyzing the jaw-dropping earrings, Stone said, "The sapphires look to be around 15 carats." Although the matching bracelet has rarely been seen, the entire collection is reportedly extremely valuable. "All together, the King George VI Victorian Suite is likely to be worth £5,000,000 [approximately $6.3 million]," Stone explained.
Alongside her extensive jewelry collection and range of tiaras, Queen Elizabeth was known for her famous brooches, many of which had special hidden meanings.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Didn't Just Move to "Modest" Windsor Home to be Closer to Queen Elizabeth, Royal Expert Says
"There's not a huge amount of space, but Adelaide Cottage ticks all the right boxes."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift Takes the Boyfriend Blush Trend Out to Dinner
With coral lipstick and eyeshadow to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry Just Sent Out Invites to an Intimate Christmas Party He's Hosting Solo
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Just Sent Out Invites to an Intimate Christmas Party He's Hosting Solo
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew Keeps "Allowing Himself to Be Humiliated" Amid Royal Lodge Dispute With King Charles
"It is how it looks: an idle and disgraced Duke swanning around on his horse."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth by Wearing Her Rare Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara
The late Queen was photographed wearing the dazzling tiara on just one occasion.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Christmas Traditions Princess Kate and Prince William Share With Their Kids Every Year
From incorporating the late Queen's favorite tree to attending fun and festive events.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlene Puts Her $65,000 Engagement Ring Back on for Monaco's National Day
Charlene rarely wears the bespoke ring, which was reportedly designed by a Parisian jeweler.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Might Snub Prince Andrew This Christmas by Banning Him From Sandringham
Charles reportedly views his brother as a "loose cannon."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Paul Mescal Wasn't Excited to Meet King Charles, and His Reaction Is Going Viral
"Paul Mescal was the only king there."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Relies on Her Six Companions to Help With a Potentially Embarrassing Task
The new ladies-in-waiting maintain The Queen's privacy and stop fans from acquiring "souvenirs."
By Amy Mackelden Published