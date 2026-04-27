After months of debate as to whether their trip would happen, King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Maryland on Monday, April 27, for an official state visit. The Queen wore a new pink Dior coat dress for their arrival, and one piece of her jewelry represented the special friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

(Image credit: Alamy)

The King and Queen will be visiting Washington, D.C., Virginia, and New York during their first state visit since taking the throne, and Queen Camilla honored Queen Elizabeth’s first visit to the United States with her jewelry. She pinned a brooch with an American flag entwined with a Union Jack on her pink coat, and the piece was gifted to Queen Elizabeth in 1957 during her own first U.S. state visit as Queen.

The Cartier brooch was presented to the late Queen by New York’s mayor at the time, Robert F. Wagner, and features rubies, emeralds and diamonds in a platinum setting.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Alamy)

Their Majesties' visit is being held to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and Queen Camilla's brooch sends a significant message amid diplomatic tensions between the United States and United Kingdom.

After their official welcome at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the King and Queen headed to the White House to meet President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Beekeeping is a special interest shared by the King and Queen, and the couples will visit the White House beehives, including a new beehive in the shape of the White House, before heading to afternoon tea.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will then attend a garden party at the British Ambassador’s residence, with 600 guests invited to represent the connections between the two countries.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors