King Charles Makes a Surprising Pivot in His Social Media Strategy That Reveals His "Happy King" Era
An unexpectedly fun new royal initiative launches March 10.
The Royal Family has been busy showing off their relatable side in recent months, whether it's Prince Harry going surfing, Queen Camilla admitting to a relatable vacation habit or insiders revealing the relaxed rules surrounding Prince William and Princess Kate's staff. And although he's not always known as the most laid-back member of the family, King Charles has even been getting in on group hugs and impromptu dance parties. Now, in a pivot from his usual social media posts, King Charles has decided to reveal his Spotify Wrapped—well, the Apple Music version, anyway.
In a move that nobody saw coming, His Majesty is treating the public to "The King's Music Room" for Commonwealth Day 2025. The announcement—which was teased in a series of clever posts leading up to Friday, March 7—revealed that The King will be sharing some of his favorite songs to mark the holiday on Monday, March 10.
"Bringing together much-loved artists from across the Commonwealth, The King has shared a selection of songs which have brought him joy in ‘The King’s Music Room’ to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.🎙️" the Instagram Reel was captioned. In the video—which featured uniformed musicians playing Bob Marley's "Could You Be Loved" outside Buckingham Palace—The King noted how he would be sharing "songs which have brought me joy."
And Charles isn't just going to be dropping tracks—including everything from Kylie Minogue to Afrobeats tunes—he'll be giving "anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen."
A photo posted by on
Instagram followers were loving the new content, like one who wrote, in part, "Sir it is so wonderful that you have become a happy King," noting that his "early days" on the throne he was mourning his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth.
"The king who enchants people with music, that is our King Charles of Magic!!! 🎼❤️🫶🫅🫶❤️🎼" another fan wrote, while a third added, "Did not have King Charles giving us a playlist on my 2025 bingo card. But I like it!! Can't wait to listen! 🎶💿🎧."
Along with The King's big musical announcement, the palace also confirmed that the Princess of Wales would be joining the Royal Family for Monday's Commonwealth Day celebration on Monday, the first time she's attended since 2023 following her cancer battle.
The King's Music Room will be available free on Apple Music on Monday, March 10 and through radio broadcasts on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits through Tuesday, March 11.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
