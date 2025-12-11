King Charles Has a Touching Photo of Himself and Meghan Markle on Display at Clarence House
The poignant portrait features King Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have a sweet photograph on display at their London residence, Clarence House. Alongside several other family portraits, the King and Queen have a framed photograph of King Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel on their 2018 wedding day.
During Queen Camilla’s 20th annual Christmas party for seriously-ill children, held at her London home, the photograph was seen amongst the regal decor. The elegant silver frame holds a photo of King Charles escorting Meghan Markle down the aisle. Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the wedding at the last minute, and King Charles stepped in to support his soon-to-be daughter-in-law.
At Clarence House, children were invited to decorate the Christmas tree and even had a surprise visit from Santa. The Queen has hosted the event at their London residence for 20 years, in support of children with serious and life-limiting illnesses. The Queen said, 'Christmas has started' following the festive annual event.
Several other family photos were seen on display, including a family portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales and a photograph of King Charles with Prince George on his christening day.
