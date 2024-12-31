How Queen Camilla's Rarely Seen Sister Has Been Her "Rock" After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
The "perfect" sisters have been inseparable since their youth.
Queen Camilla has faced a multitude of challenges throughout 2024. The year has been particularly difficult for King Charles and Princess Kate, both of whom revealed cancer diagnoses. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla fell ill with pneumonia and lost her beloved dog, Beth. According to a new report, Camilla found strength in her sister, Annabel Elliot, during the tumultuous year.
With just 18 months between them, Camilla and Annabel have reportedly always been close. According to The Sun, Annabel became Camilla's "rock" when the royal faced personal challenges, including King Charles' cancer diagnosis, in 2024. The outlet also suggested that the "perfect" sisters were inseparable in their youth, as they attended Pony Club events and parties together.
The sisters showed their devotion for one another in the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year. In footage from the event, Annabel was clearly in awe of her sister, saying (via The Sun), "When I thought back to being two years old and watching the Queen's Coronation on a tiny black and white television, and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it." She continued, "I can't explain the feeling because it's so surreal. This cannot be happening. It was quite a moment."
Annabel also gave some insight into her close friendship with Camilla, saying in the documentary, "She's somebody who is completely loyal... [She] isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows."
Following Camilla's 2005 marriage to Charles, Annabel was employed by The King as the chief designer of his estates, People reported. However, in 2024 it was revealed that Prince William had decided to remove Annabel from his payroll, now that he has taken over the Duchy of Cornwall.
"Sources confirmed that Prince William would no longer employ Ms. Elliot, although it was no reflection on her work," The Telegraph reported at the time. Annabel worked on a plethora of Charles' properties in locations such as Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly, the sources noted. According to her official website, Queen Camilla's sister is respected as "an internationally renowned interior designer, decorator and antiques dealer."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
