Queen Camilla Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Meeting the "Least Dressed Man" at a Buckingham Palace Event
The Olympian and TV star joked that he "had a few more clothes on" for his previous visit.
Queen Camilla regularly carries out official royal engagements, but it's not often she seems lost of words. However, on Feb. 26, The Queen hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for young authors who had taken part in the BBC's 500 Words competition. A plethora of celebrities were also in attendance, some of whom were wearing fewer clothes than others.
Photographs revealed the moment Queen Camilla met with two of the stars of British TV series Gladiators, a competition show in which contestants compete in sporting challenges against professional athletes. For the occasion, two of the show's stars, "Nitro" (Harry Aikines-Aryeetey) and "Fire" (Montell Douglas), dressed up in their costumes to meet the royal. Unsurprisingly, Camilla's reaction to meeting the scantily clad entertainers was highly relatable.
Aikines-Aryeetey, a championship sprinter for Team GB, revealed that he'd previously visited Buckingham Palace as an Olympian, meeting both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, per the Mirror. Noting that he "had a few more clothes on" during his first visit to the palace, Aikines-Aryeetey continued, "I was dressed well."
Revealing how he ended up wearing a singlet to meet Queen Camilla, Aikines-Aryeetey said, "To be fair I did come dressed correctly and once I got here they told me [to put on my shorts and singlet]. I thought gosh, surely I must be the least dressed man in this room. I've added to the history."
As for Queen Camilla's reaction to his costume, Aikines-Aryeetey revealed the royal didn't "even blink." "She wasn't surprised," he explained. "I guess it's 2025 and we are welcoming all sorts into the house!"
It's been a busy week for the Royal Family. On Thursday, Feb. 27, British prime minister Keir Starmer hand delivered a letter from King Charles to Donald Trump inviting him for a second official state visit. "This is really special," Starmer told Trump. "This has never happened before...This is unprecedented."
"Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom," The King wrote in his letter to Trump. According to the Mirror, the president "accepted the invitation immediately."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The It-Girl of Hair Growth Shampoos Stopped My Shedding In Its Tracks
Expensive and healthy-looking hair on lock.
By Marisa Petrarca Published
-
King Charles Has Sent Donald Trump an "Unprecedented" Letter
The United States and United Kingdom are about to make history.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie Pays Tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg
Trachtenberg was first linked to the royal in 2013, calling Eugenie "true and real."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Share an Unusual Interest
It's very on brand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
All the Details on Queen Camilla's New Puppy
The new royal dog's name has the sweetest meaning.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Was "So Nervous" at Her 2005 Wedding to King Charles
"She handled it really well."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Plans to Surprise Queen Camilla With an Extremely Special Gift After a Tumultuous Year
The monarch shared his not-so-secret plans with a celebrity at the Royal Variety Performance.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Style Connection
It's unexpectedly touching.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How King Charles Broke Years of Royal Tradition With This "Thoroughly Modern" Ritual
He's a man of his time.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why The King and Queen Invited Stanley Tucci, David Beckham and Helen Mirren to a Glitzy Royal Dinner
Donatella Versace, Victoria Beckham and more famous faces joined the event at Highgrove House.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Could be Set for a "Major Royal Visit to the States" in 2026
"Normally, when you get a change of reign, and a change of president, there's a lot of two-way traffic," Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire.'
By Kristin Contino Published