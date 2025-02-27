King Charles Has Sent Donald Trump an "Unprecedented" Letter

Donald Trump has long been an admirer of the Royal Family, and on Thursday, Feb. 27, the U.S. president received a history-making invitation from none other than King Charles. During a visit to the White House, British prime minister Keir Starmer delivered a letter to President Trump signed by The King.

"This is really special. This has never happened before," Starmer said, adding, "This is unprecedented."

A United States president has never made two official state visits to the U.K., but on Thursday, President Trump received an official invitation to meet with The King in the near future.

"It is my pleasure to bring from His Majesty the King, a letter," Starmer told Trump, adding King Charles "sends his best wishes and his regards, of course, but he also asked me to bear this letter and bring it to you."





In the note, The King suggested Trump could visit Dumfries House in Scotland, which is located less than an hour from the president's Turnberry golf resort. King Charles also suggested Balmoral Castle as an alternative if he's "calling in at Menie," his other Scottish resort.

"Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom," The King wrote.

Per the Mirror, President Trump "accepted the invitation immediately."

Trump met with The King and Queen Camilla in both December and June 2019, with the first get-together coinciding with the NATO Leaders Summit and the second being an official state visit. More recently, the president had a meeting with Prince William while they both attended the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last fall.