King Charles Has Sent Donald Trump an "Unprecedented" Letter
The United States and United Kingdom are about to make history.
Donald Trump has long been an admirer of the Royal Family, and on Thursday, Feb. 27, the U.S. president received a history-making invitation from none other than King Charles. During a visit to the White House, British prime minister Keir Starmer delivered a letter to President Trump signed by The King.
"This is really special. This has never happened before," Starmer said, adding, "This is unprecedented."
A United States president has never made two official state visits to the U.K., but on Thursday, President Trump received an official invitation to meet with The King in the near future.
"It is my pleasure to bring from His Majesty the King, a letter," Starmer told Trump, adding King Charles "sends his best wishes and his regards, of course, but he also asked me to bear this letter and bring it to you."
In the note, The King suggested Trump could visit Dumfries House in Scotland, which is located less than an hour from the president's Turnberry golf resort. King Charles also suggested Balmoral Castle as an alternative if he's "calling in at Menie," his other Scottish resort.
"Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom," The King wrote.
Per the Mirror, President Trump "accepted the invitation immediately."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Trump met with The King and Queen Camilla in both December and June 2019, with the first get-together coinciding with the NATO Leaders Summit and the second being an official state visit. More recently, the president had a meeting with Prince William while they both attended the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last fall.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Eugenie Pays Tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg
Trachtenberg was first linked to the royal in 2013, calling Eugenie "true and real."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
New Yorkers Love These Rich-Looking Wardrobe Pieces
Trust me, I would know.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Share an Unusual Interest
It's very on brand.
By Kristin Contino Published