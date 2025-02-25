All the Details on Queen Camilla's New Puppy

The new royal dog's name has the sweetest meaning.

Queen Camilla wearing a green coat and laughing holding her dog Beth, who is pulling on a piece of fabric, in front of a Christmas tree
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Queen Camilla suffered a devastating loss last year when her beloved dog Beth died, but she announced some good news on Tuesday, Feb. 25 during a visit to Canterbury, England. As she chatted with a group of museum-goers, The Queen revealed she’d welcomed a new rescue dog to her family.

During her solo outing, Queen Camilla visited the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge, where she met a group of visually-impaired people who take part in the museum’s offerings with their guide dogs. While greeting one of the dogs, she dropped her exciting news.

"I’ve just got a new puppy who’s eight weeks old," she said in a Reel shared by GB News correspondent Cameron Walker. When someone inquired about its breed, The Queen quipped, "well, you may well ask,” adding the dog was “a bit of everything."

She didn't reveal whether the dog was a boy or girl, but as for her puppy’s name, Queen Camilla told the group, "It’s called Moley. Looks just like a mole!"

The news comes after it was reported King Charles would be giving his wife a special gift after facing both Beth’s loss and his cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Queen Camilla dog news

A photo posted by on

Queen Camilla standing outside in a blue coat holding the leashes of her Jack Russell Terriers Beth and Bluebell and laughing

Queen Camilla is pictured with Beth and Bluebell in 2012.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Royal Variety Performance in December, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden said (via the Daily Mail), "We talked a lot about Battersea Dogs Home and how he and Camilla would probably get another dog this year."

Queen Camilla and King Charles also are pet parents to another dog, Bluebell, who is a Jack Russell Terrier from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, like Beth.

In November, the couple shared an emotional tribute to their late dog, writing, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾"

As for what Bluebell thinks of her new doggie companion, stay tuned.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸