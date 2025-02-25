All the Details on Queen Camilla's New Puppy

Queen Camilla suffered a devastating loss last year when her beloved dog Beth died, but she announced some good news on Tuesday, Feb. 25 during a visit to Canterbury, England. As she chatted with a group of museum-goers, The Queen revealed she’d welcomed a new rescue dog to her family.

During her solo outing, Queen Camilla visited the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge, where she met a group of visually-impaired people who take part in the museum’s offerings with their guide dogs. While greeting one of the dogs, she dropped her exciting news.

"I’ve just got a new puppy who’s eight weeks old," she said in a Reel shared by GB News correspondent Cameron Walker. When someone inquired about its breed, The Queen quipped, "well, you may well ask,” adding the dog was “a bit of everything."

She didn't reveal whether the dog was a boy or girl, but as for her puppy’s name, Queen Camilla told the group, "It’s called Moley. Looks just like a mole!"

The news comes after it was reported King Charles would be giving his wife a special gift after facing both Beth’s loss and his cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Queen Camilla is pictured with Beth and Bluebell in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Royal Variety Performance in December, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden said (via the Daily Mail ), "We talked a lot about Battersea Dogs Home and how he and Camilla would probably get another dog this year."

Queen Camilla and King Charles also are pet parents to another dog, Bluebell, who is a Jack Russell Terrier from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, like Beth.

In November, the couple shared an emotional tribute to their late dog, writing, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾"

As for what Bluebell thinks of her new doggie companion, stay tuned.